Roanoke has posted a survey to gather community input on the city’s next police chief.
Two questions ask about qualifications and characteristics people would like to see in the next chief, who is expected to start in the spring after Chief Tim Jones retires in February.
A third multiple-choice question asks respondents what the city’s top cop should prioritize, with answers including “attending community events” and “developing a diverse and inclusive police force.”
There is also a place for people to elaborate.
City Manager Bob Cowell said Thursday that the city would settle on a search firm within the next couple of weeks.
The survey, which closes at 5 p.m. Oct. 11, can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZLV82JV
