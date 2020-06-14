The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday reported an additional 637 cases Sunday, almost the same increase it reported from Friday to Saturday.
Sunday's number brings the state’s total to 54,506, which includes confirmed and probable cases. Hospitalizations across the state increased by 25, and there were five more deaths.
VDH reports a total of 5,536 hospitalizations and 1,546 deaths from the virus.
The seven-day positive outcome rate of tests is 7.6%, according to VDH data.
