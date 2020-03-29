COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health reported its latest COVID-19 numbers Sunday, including 890 people in Virginia who have tested positive for COVID-19.

A woman in her 80s who was ill with the coronavirus died Saturday, according to a VDH news release.

“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease control, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

The Mount Rogers Health District also announced the first virus death there - a man in his 80s. A news release from that district did not include where the man lived or was hospitalized.

Sunday's VDH statistics show an increase of 151 cases from the 739 reported on Saturday.

A total of 10,609 people have been tested for the virus, 112 have been hospitalized, and there have been 22 deaths, according to the new VDH statistics.

Late Saturday, the VDH confirmed a new case in Alleghany County. In the Roanoke and New River valleys, there are still six VDH reported cases as of Sunday morning.

State health officials have said figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.

