The Virginia Department of Health reported its latest COVID-19 numbers Sunday, including 890 people in Virginia who have tested positive for COVID-19.
A woman in her 80s who was ill with the coronavirus died Saturday, according to a VDH news release.
“Sadly, we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality. We send our sincere condolences to this person’s family,” said Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease control, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
The Mount Rogers Health District also announced the first virus death there - a man in his 80s. A news release from that district did not include where the man lived or was hospitalized.
Sunday's VDH statistics show an increase of 151 cases from the 739 reported on Saturday.
A total of 10,609 people have been tested for the virus, 112 have been hospitalized, and there have been 22 deaths, according to the new VDH statistics.
Late Saturday, the VDH confirmed a new case in Alleghany County. In the Roanoke and New River valleys, there are still six VDH reported cases as of Sunday morning.
State health officials have said figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
About 7,500 die each month in Va. and many of the 22 may have died in this or a coming month by other illnesses. Influenza virus kills about 1,000 in each state every year, but we are not locked down for it. We are not locked down for the massive growth of obesity, hypertension, diabetes.
Our governments are losing fortunes, yet can suddenly pay corporations to keep all employees on the payroll. Strange.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.