The Boy Scouts of America’s local council announced Thursday it was canceling its popular summer camping programs in Pulaski County due to the ongoing concerns about COVID-19.
The Roanoke-based Blue Ridge Mountains Council said it reached that difficult decision after weeks of extensive review.
“It really came down to ensuring the safety of our kids and staff and of the families who come out to camp,” said George Clay, scout executive.
The Blue Ridge Scout Reservation in Pulaski County would typically serve about 5,000 children from multiple states during the summer season that runs from mid-June to the end of July.
The scouting council has made arrangements for families who want to preserve some camping experience to shift destinations to Mount Hope, West Virginia, where there is a significantly larger scouting reserve better equipped to offer the safeguards advised by health officials.
The West Virginia facility has agreed to discount its price so families will pay the same program fees.
Scouts will be able to continue working toward their merit badge goals. Clay said the organization has been hustling to offer virtual classes and resources. That will continue into the summer.
The cancellation of the summer season will present a financial toll for the local scouting council. Summer camps usually account for about half of the organization’s annual gross revenue.
Troops can keep their deposits down this year and apply that money toward next year’s camping fees. In exchange, the council is offering to guarantee no rate increase for those troops next summer.
A limited round of programming also might be offered at the end of the summer if conditions allow, Clay said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.