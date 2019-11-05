Republican Sen. David Suetterlein easily dispatched a Democratic challenger Tuesday to win a second term in the state Senate.
Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, defeated Flourette “Flo” Ketner, a stay-at-home mother from Montgomery County in the Senate’s heavily Republican 19th District.
“I’m really proud of the work we’ve done to return overcharged taxes to folks, fight for fair electric rates,” Suetterlein, 34, told Republicans gathered Tuesday night in Roanoke County. “That and our work on education has reached a very broad audience.”
Suetterlein, a conservative Republican who leans libertarian on some issues, joined the Senate in 2015. He’s earned a reputation as one of the most vocal critics of Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power — two of Virginia’s politically powerful electric utilities — for their practice of overcharging customers.
In his four years, he’s advocated for anti-gerrymandering legislation and has supported various criminal justice reform policies.
District 19 is composed of parts of Roanoke, Franklin, Montgomery, Floyd, Wythe, Carroll and Bedford counties as well as Salem.
He and Ketner, 36, agreed on some issues, such as reforming the state Standards of Learning tests, but they differed on many others.
One of Ketner’s primary campaign issues was her support for raising the minimum wage. Suetterlein has not backed measures to do that.
Ketner supports abortion rights, while Suetterlein favors additional restrictions to abortion access.
This was Ketner’s second time running for a seat in the General Assembly. In 2017, she challenged Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, but lost with 34% of the vote.
Ketner did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday night.
Suetterlein and fellow Republicans gathered at the Holiday Inn at Tanglewood in Roanoke County to celebrate his win and watch the election results come in.
The General Assembly races have been mostly uneventful in Western Virginia, which included several unopposed candidates. Republicans in Roanoke County focused much of their attention Tuesday night to monitor heated races on the other side of the state that could determine whether Democrats capture the majority in the House of Delegates and Senate.
“It looks like it’s going to be a different legislature than we’ve head,” Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, told Republicans in Roanoke County. “But we’re going to do what we can.”
