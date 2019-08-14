A collision between an occupied Pulaski County school bus and a pickup truck left two people injured Wednesday — but everyone on the bus was unhurt, Pulaski police reported.
The crash occurred at about 3:46 p.m. on Pulaski’s East Main Street (Virginia 99) at Dora Highway, a police news release said. A school bus heading east on East Main Street was hit by a 1998 Chevrolet pickup that was turning west onto Main Street, the news release said.
The driver and occupant of the pickup were taken to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski with injuries that police described as not life threatening. An officer determined that no one on the school bus was hurt, the news release said.
Patricia Hurst Odell, 76, of Draper, was charged with failing to yield the right of way.