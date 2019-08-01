FERRUM — It didn't take long for the students at Ferrum College's crime scene investigation camp to think they had cracked the case.
But after they analyzed the evidence — hair, fiber, fingerprints, glass, bullets and blood spatter — few of their theories held up.
"All the evidence that we found completely demolished my first theory," said Harper Dillon, 15.
Ashley Seiders, 15, learned that you can't be too attached to your theory of the crime. An investigator needs an open mind.
"You have to go where the evidence takes you," Seiders said.
On Thursday, as the program came to a close, the eight campers were piecing together the evidence they'd collected and analyzed in preparation for a mock trial.
Finally David Nicholson, associate professor of criminal justice and program chair, could reveal whodunit to the students.
With so many crime shows on television, like "CSI" and "Law & Order," it's no wonder that teens have developed an interest in the field, Nicholson said. Though there are elements of "realism" in every show, he said, they aren't entirely accurate. A 15-minute turnaround on a DNA analysis? Not going to happen, Nicholson said.
At Ferrum's camp, Nicholson set out to give students a sense of what a crime scene technician's job is really like. The program involved hands-on work in the college's forensic investigation house, where the crime scene was staged.
Campers included Franklin County locals, but also students from as far away as Northern Virginia and the Richmond area. Some had taken forensic science courses at school, while others were new to the field entirely.
Seiders, of Mechanicsville, said she first heard about Ferrum when her college-bound brother received a brochure from the school. When Seiders looked up Ferrum online, she read about the CSI camp. Given her interest in the TV shows, she decided to give it a try.
Dillon, of Franklin County, had already taken courses in forensics and criminal justice in middle school. When she watches crime shows — "Dateline" is a favorite — Dillon is always wondering who did it. At CSI camp, she had an opportunity to figure it out for herself.
By Thursday morning, Dillon's team was confident in their understanding of the crime. Still, they asked Nicholson if he thought the case they were preparing to bring to court was solid.
He told them yes; the teens had a theory with an established motive. All they had to do was explain the evidence and how it supported their theory. That's what it really comes down to, the professor said.
Carson Heisel, 18, is off to George Mason University in the fall, where he plans to study forensic science. He said the camp seemed like it could offer a sneak peek at his life after college.
Heisel, of Blacksburg, said he was inspired to pursue the career after discussing it with his grandfather, a former homicide detective.
On Thursday morning, Heisel's team was still unsure about which of the suspects had committed the killings. It turned out the case wasn't as "cut and dry" as he initially thought.
"Every time I put a theory together, there's at least one leap of faith," Heisel said to his fellow campers.
Nicholson, who would be playing the judge in the mock trial later that day, didn't give anything away. His advice was the same on the last day of camp as the first: Let the evidence guide you.