A 19-mile stretch of the Maury River that flows through northern Rockbridge County has been designated a scenic waterway.
The latest addition to the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program was approved by the General Assembly at its recent session and signed into law March 23 by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Now in its 50th year, the program provides a level of protection to rivers that are found by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to have significant scenic, historic, recreational and natural values.
The fast-moving Maury includes the popular Goshen Pass, where it drops as much as 20 feet in 100 yards.
Envisioned by a citizens group that became the Scenic Maury Committee, the status was made possible by “landowners and others who supported the goal of recognizing the natural beauty and historic legacy of the Maury River,” committee chair David Hopkins said.
The Maury is the only river in Virginia that begins and ends in the same county.
Starting at the junction of the Calfpasture and Little Calfpasture rivers, it flows for about 43 miles before emptying into the James River near Glasgow.
The upper portion of the river, which generally is in less populated areas, was included in the scenic designation. The remaining stretch, which passes through Lexington and Buena Vista, might be considered by the committee in the future, according to County Administrator Spencer Suter.
“The whole river has potential,” Hopkins said.
More than a dozen factors — such as water quality, recreational access, historic and natural features, and the presence of unique habitat or species — were considered by the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Unlike a conservation easement or wilderness designation, scenic river status carries with it no land-use controls. It does not give the state authority over the river, nor does it allow public access to privately owned land.
Instead, the designation encourages protection of rivers in less direct ways, such as giving local governments and residents a voice in planning issues. It also makes grant funds available, and properties along the river could receive a lower tax assessment.
Approval by the General Assembly is required before a dam can be built on a scenic river, and the status could impact the licensing of federal projects.
For some localities, designation means more visibility and tourism dollars spent by outdoor recreation enthusiasts.
To date, more than 860 miles of 33 rivers or their segments have been designated as scenic. The Maury’s inclusion becomes effective July 1, and a celebration is being planned for the summer.
