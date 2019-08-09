About 1,500 Appalachian Power customers were without electricity in Pulaski County late Friday night following a severe storm earlier in the evening.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg received reports of large trees blocking Alum Spring Road north of the town of Pulaski, as well as many trees down and "some structural damage to buildings" on Sunrise Drive, also north of Pulaski.
Pulaski County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time of the damage, as storm moved southeastward ahead of a cold front bringing much drier and slightly cooler air to the region over the weekend. National Weather Service Doppler radar also indicated rotation in the storm. Whether the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado, or some of both, will be determined later the by the weather service.