The architectural history of Roanoke’s Fire Station No. 7 will be spotlighted Thursday night in a new episode of TV’s hit show “Salvage Dawgs.”

The Black Dog Salvage crew helped the fire department save artifacts from that Grandin Village firehouse last summer when it was demolished to make way for the construction of a new station.

The pieces — which included locker doors, fire poles, woodwork, door finishings and more — will be incorporated into the facility that is slated to be unveiled in December.

The episode devoted to the project is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. Thursday on the DIY Network, and will be available for download on Amazon and iTunes.

This is the 11th season of the popular reality show that follows the work of Roanoke-based Black Dog Salvage.

