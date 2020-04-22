RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam’s effort to move the May municipal elections to November failed late Wednesday after the state Senate rejected his recommendation.
Northam wanted to postpone the May 5 elections to Nov. 3, along with the presidential and congressional contests, out of concern about people voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic. Most Democrats supported his proposal, but it gave Republicans and a few Democrats pause.
Under Northam’s plan, absentee ballots that already have been cast would have been destroyed, and people would have to vote again in November. Elected officials’ with terms expiring June 30 would have seen those terms extended.
The House of Delegates narrowly approved Northam’s recommendation 47-45, but the Senate declined to take up the proposal. Both chambers are controlled by Democrats.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, who opposed Northam’s recommendation, said he was preparing legislation that he’d like to be considered in a special session. He would have proposed the May elections be moved to June 16 and that the party primary scheduled for June 9 be delayed to July 28.
Northam has said he’d use his executive power to delay the June 9 congressional primaries by two weeks, to June 23.
Petersen said moving the municipal elections to June would allow the elections to take place before elected officials’ terms end and count absentee ballots that have been cast. He said candidates competing in the June 9 primary have been unable to properly campaign, reducing Virginians’ ability to get to know candidates.
“That’s not what democracy is about,” Petersen said.
Petersen had bipartisan support in the Senate for his proposal. Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said he wanted to call a special session to take up this issue. There are two ways the legislature can convene for a special session: if the governor calls for one of if two-thirds of both chambers vote for one.
Norment said the Senate Democrats contacted Northam, who told them not to call a special session. Norment said he did not receive an explanation for why Northam didn't want them to call a special session.
“These local elections are incredibly important,” Norment said.
There are no other proposals currently being considered about delaying the May elections. Northam could call a special session or delay the elections by two weeks.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, urged the body to approve Northam’s recommendation. He said he didn’t feel confident the House would vote differently. The House voted three times on Northam’s recommendation, with it passing the third time.
“If we take the kind of step that causes further deaths in this commonwealth, that’s on us,” Surovell said.
More than 50 localities have May municipal elections scheduled, including Salem, Vinton, Boones Mill, Rocky Mount and Radford, all of which have open seats on their city and town councils.
The Virginia Department of Elections had been encouraging people to vote absentee to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at polling places. Electoral boards and registrars were concerned about the safety of voters who come to polling locations, about sanitizing machines and materials and about the participation of election officials, who are often seniors.
There has been widespread concern across the country about how to safely hold elections, including the presidential election, this year.
The issue received heightened concern after people stood in line for hours in Wisconsin to vote in-person in the April 7 election, which included a presidential primary as well as a state Supreme Court race and local offices. This week, health officials in Wisconsin said they identified at least seven people who may have contracted the coronavirus from participating in the election.
"Let’s not emulate those places where poll workers and citizens have contracted COVID-19,” Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, said. “There is a poll worker in Illinois who died of the virus, several people sick in Wisconsin. “There is too much at stake.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
