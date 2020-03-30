The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported six cases of COVID-19 in Roanoke that have been confirmed by test results.
This is the first report of cases in the city.
Statewide, of the 12,038 test results received by 5 p.m. Sunday, 1,020 Virginians had tested positive, 136 had symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization, and 25 deaths were reported, including a woman in her 80s from Botetourt County who was the Roanoke Valley’s first confirmed case.
The department’s website is showing five people with positive test results in Botetourt County, five in Franklin County, two in Roanoke County and one each in Alleghany County, Radford and Montgomery County.
