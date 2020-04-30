A Bedford man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in southeast Bedford County.

Payton Ernest Jackson, 63, of Bedford, was killed when the 1993 Chrysler Town and County he was driving ran off Bishop Creek Road (Virginia 628) just before midnight, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Jackson was traveling east when the minivan crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the road and into a ditch approximately one-tenth of a mile west of Ford Meadows Road (Virginia 629), the release stated. The vehicle flipped and Jackson, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt was ejected.

State police are investigating.

