Phil North, chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, rattled off plenty of good things happening in in the county and more in the works.
There's the $30 million in transportation improvements that will take place over the next several years to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion in the Tanglewood area. Explore Park is becoming an outdoor destination with camping, horseback riding and tubing. Carilion Clinic is investing $30 million to create a children's facility at Tanglewood Mall.
Much of the good work is happening thanks to partnerships and regional cooperation, North said at his annual State of the County address Wednesday morning at the Holiday Inn-Tanglewood.
"Many in this room are partners with us, or have played important roles in where we are today and where we are headed tomorrow," North told about 300 people in the audience. "A regional approach to meeting the needs of our community has proven to be successful on many fronts."
The 40-minute tribute to the county was mainly a long list of accomplishments by the government, school system, public safety departments and businesses over the last year. North said a lot of planning went into these successful outcomes, and more plans are underway to meet future goals.
"Roanoke County is truly a vibrant community with much to offer and even more to explore," North said.
He highlighted the county’s “Reimagine 419” plan, which sketches out what the Tanglewood area could look like if reshaped into a more modern, inviting town center. North said Carilion's plan to convert part of the mall into a hub for its growing children’s services aligns with this vision.
“The 419 corridor has long been a major roadway in Roanoke County with Tanglewood Mall as the focal point,” he said. “This is our center of commerce, and a key economic driver for the community.”
The regional impact on the state’s economy by the Virginia Tech Carilion health sciences campus in Roanoke will be $465 million within eight years. North said it’s vital that the county connect its 419 town center to Roanoke’s innovation corridor to spur new development. He said the goal is to encourage new businesses to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by access to the health care field.
He also mentioned a study about how to make Hollins a more attractive and accessible area, as well as working with Roanoke to expand housing, increase mobility and upgrade facilities and utilities for the Oak Grove area.
“Roanoke County’s planning studies are long-term efforts to discover areas for growth and revitalization across major county corridors,” North said.
He said the county has made strides in improving transportation infrastructure, which is crucial to connecting the county within the valley.
He said construction begins next year in front of Tanglewood Mall to add a third lane from Ogden Road to the U.S. 220 southbound ramp, as well as sidewalks, pedestrian crosswalks, bicycle lanes and a bus shelter. He said he looks forward to construction beginning next year as well to widen a section of Interstate 81 between Exits 141 and 143.
He said the county is working with Roanoke, Vinton and Botetourt County to relieve congestion on Challenger Avenue. An informational public meeting is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Berglund Center.
North praised the police department for an approach developed over the past few years to help people suffering from a mental health crisis and the region’s public safety departments for improving their 911 systems.
He commended the county libraries for blending technology into their programs, including the recruitment of Pepper, a humanoid robot.
North touted the region's embrace of the outdoors as a means to boost the economy, including the plan to host the Ironman triathlon next summer. He said public-private partnerships have helped develop Explore Park. This fall, the county opened the 235-acre Hinchee Park, connecting the greenway with Carvins Cove.
"But it takes more than mountains and trails to grow our community," North said.
He lauded several businesses for their redevelopment efforts, such as Metis Holdings, which turned the old Allstate building into a multi-tenant facility in the Oak Grove area. In Vinton, the former William Byrd High School was redeveloped into apartments and a former car dealership is on its way to bringing new dining and business options to the busy area.
"Our small businesses and their investments play a vital role in our local economy and to the future prosperity of our community," he said.
North said the county's economic development office is expanding its involvement with the schools to match businesses with students through its apprenticeship program. He said the county should explore how a regional technical education center can better train young people to meet employers' needs.
Roanoke County School Board Chairman Don Butzer spoke briefly about the schools, saying they have high on-time graduation rates (this year's rate was 94.9%, above the statewide rate of 91.5%) and students excel in college entrance tests.
He said the challenges the schools face deal with capital improvements, and he noted that several schools are in need of renovation. He said half of the county's 27 schools were constructed or haven’t been renovated in more than 20 years. He said the school board is working with the board of supervisors to figure out how to accelerate these upgrades.
North said it's the goal to continue working on improving infrastructure and schools, recruiting new businesses and supporting current ones, and attracting young professionals to the region to position the county for future success.
"We are proud of our track record of success and the many partnerships that have led us to where we are today," North said.
