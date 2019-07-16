St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Roanoke is celebrating its 150th anniversary with special events and a capital campaign: “Strong Heritage. Strong Future.”
According to the church’s June newsletter, the campaign’s theme “is a reminder of that strong past and of the promise that the Holy Spirit will be continuing to impact lives through us for generations to come.”
Funds raised will pay for major work on the church’s pipe organ, new heating and air conditioning for the nave and fellowship hall, and other deferred renovations. Ten percent of all funds raised will support the Virginia Synod’s youth ministry projects.
The campaign was announced Easter Sunday, with a three-year deadline. However, by June 9, member pledges and donations had exceeded the $330,000 goal by $50,000.
That means that replacing everything except the pipes on the 100-plus-year-old organ is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2020.
The Rev. James Armentrout attributes the congregation’s success first to the Holy Spirit and then to the fact “that there is a strong sense of being family here.”
Armentrout, who follows 14 other pastors at the church, said that St. Mark’s members “feel at home here and stick around.”
The congregation, now about 320 strong, started in a log schoolhouse and built what is believed to be the first church structure in Big Lick in 1873. That edifice, the first of five for St. Mark’s, was on Centre Avenue, behind the present Roanoke Higher Education Center.
According to church history, St. Mark’s members built the current Greene Memorial United Methodist Church in the 1890s and later relocated.
Although there are few details, the history notes that the Methodists, who were worshiping in a brick church at Third Street and Campbell Avenue, needed more space, and the Lutherans couldn’t pay for their building, so the congregations traded churches.
St. Mark’s members worshiped at that location for 50 years before moving to their present location at 1008 Franklin Road S.W. in 1953. St. Mark’s also is the oldest Lutheran church in the city and has been called “the mother church” by area Lutherans.
During one period, membership stood above 1,000, says Armentrout, who is approaching his 10th year as pastor in August. The congregation’s members now range in age from infant to the late 90s. Seven “sons of the congregation” have become pastors, he said.
Three former pastors — Fred Guy, Matthew Henning and Bill Van O’Linda — and a former assistant, now Bishop Tracie Bartholomew of the New Jersey Lutheran Synod, have participated in 150th anniversary events.
The big celebration will be Sept. 22, when Virginia Synod Bishop Robert Humphrey of College Lutheran Church in Salem will lead the 11 a.m. service. A homecoming picnic and musical programs and an Oct. 20 service led by former Pastor Tim Anderson also are planned.
The church also will hold its annual musical program, “Carols by Candlelight,” on Dec. 15. This is one of the congregation’s ongoing missions, where the choir and Roanoke Valley musicians perform to support area social service agencies.
Even though membership has declined over the years, missions still have a major role at St. Mark’s, Armentrout said.
Although people decline to be joiners, he said, many feel connected and “want to get their hands dirty, want to be involved in their communities, and people do care.”
St. Mark’s missions have included daycare, a food pantry, a clothes closet, service for the deaf and a refugee program for Vietnamese families. The church also started the Bradley Free Clinic.
As a result of its mission work, St. Mark’s was selected as national Church of the Year and recognized by Guideposts magazine in 1981. The magazine’s founder, Norman Vincent Peale, came to Roanoke to present the award.