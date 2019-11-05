CHRISTIANSBURG — Helen St. Clair won election Tuesday to become Montgomery County treasurer, 35 years after she started working in the office.
Unofficial vote totals showed St. Clair, who worked under the county’s two previous treasurers and served as interim treasurer after Richard Shelton retired this year, winning every precinct.
She defeated James “Tay” Taylor in a race that stayed away from some of the usual divides of party politics.
St. Clair, running as a Republican, highlighted her endorsement from Shelton, a Democrat. Taylor, who four years ago unsuccessfully ran as the GOP candidate to be Montgomery County’s commissioner of the revenue, this time campaigned as a Democrat.
Neither St. Clair nor Taylor could be reached for comment as election results became available Tuesday night.
St. Clair emphasized her long experience with the office, and Taylor hoped that enough voters wanted “some fresh faces in there,” as he said in an interview last month.
In Virginia, treasurers are constitutional officers elected to oversee tax payments.
Taylor said last month that he wanted to make it possible for residents to make payments with credit cards and to renegotiate the county’s banking contracts to get a better interest rate on deposits.
St. Clair responded that residents already can make payments with cards, but have to do so online because it had cost too much to take card payments at the treasurer’s office counter.
Similarly, she noted, negotiating to get better interest rates had to be balanced with other aspects of the county’s banking, and that whoever was treasurer would have to balance interest rates against fees for other services to keep the county’s overall banking costs as low as possible.
St. Clair had said that “my campaign strategy is to collect the taxes,” explaining that overall tax rates could be kept lower if everyone paid what they owed. In campaign events, she touted the treasurer’s office’s 98% collection rate during the past fiscal year.
St. Clair recalled last month that when she first began working in the treasurer’s office, calculators and pencils were the tools used to keep track of the county’s revenue. In 2000, Montgomery County installed its first tax software and “we’ve automated things from there tremendously,” she said.
She said that the treasurer’s office will continue to look for ways to improve both efficiency and services for residents. One area that her staff is looking into is streamlining the process for issuing county dog licenses, perhaps with a three-year tag timed to rabies shots and acquired at veterinarians’ offices, as well as other locations, St. Clair said.
