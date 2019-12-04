firebrief 120519

The fire, accidentally kindled by unattended incense burning, was quickly extinguished by the complex’s sprinkler system.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

A small fire temporarily displaced several residents of the Melrose Towers building Tuesday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, accidentally kindled by unattended burning incense, was quickly extinguished by the complex’s sprinkler system.

No injuries or extensive property damage were reported. Several apartments did sustain water damage. Those tenants were relocated by apartment management, officials said.

The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments