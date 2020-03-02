Mitchell Tyler had a straightforward message for the crowd of well over 100 gathered before him: Stay informed. Stay energized. And, most of all, stay involved.
“I think this has been a wake-up call,” Tyler said in an interview. “A lot of people have said I never thought I’d see this in Virginia.”
With the General Assembly getting ready to wrap up a session during which gun laws were a major theme, local gun rights supporters gathered Monday night to take stock of the legislation and begin looking ahead.
The event, which organizers estimated attracted 150 to 200 people, marked the first-ever town hall hosted by SafeSide Tactical, Roanoke’s largest gun range and retailer.
The range, owned by the Tyler family, has been inundated with comments from people worried by the shifting winds of Virginia’s gun debate and sometimes overwhelmed by the sea of daily news about committees, subcommittees, amendments and deferrals.
Mitchell Tyler said SafeSide decided to pull together Monday’s event to provide a clear recap of the session’s votes and to urge supporters to keep active.
The next General Assembly session is a year away and the next state election is beyond that. That can be a considerable length of time to stay plugged in for people also juggling jobs, families and other demands.
But next year will be just as important, if not more, Tyler said.
“What people are feeling now, they need to keep in mind and be motivated to get to the polls, be motivated to recruit someone that hasn’t voted before, bring them to an event like this, introduce them to shooting sports,” he said. “Teach them that gun owners are not the enemy.”
Advocates on both sides of the gun legislation debate agree next year will be another important chapter.
Lawmakers considered over 100 gun-related bills during the current session set to come to a close this weekend.
The General Assembly — led by a new Democratic majority swept into office last fall by voters who, in part, supported more action on gun safety proposals — has advanced measures such as expanded background checks and reinstating the state’s one gun a month purchase law. Both are now in conference committee negotiations.
But other high-interest proposals, such as a ban on assault weapons, were deferred for further review and are set to return next year.
Additional speakers at Monday’s town hall included Bristol attorney John Pierce, a board member with Virginia Citizens Defense League, and Roanoke City Republican Committee Chairman Charlie Nave, who highlighted opportunities to get involved in grassroots activism and local elections.
Conservatives are too often leaving their votes on the table, Nave said. If the movement can boost its voter registration and turnout numbers, it could rival other vote-rich regions like Northern Virginia in statewide races, he said.
Gun rights supporters need to be vocal advocates, both in politics and in their communities, organizers said.
That includes talking with legislators, neighbors and others who may not be as familiar with gun ownership, Tyler said, with the goal of providing them information and engaging in conversations that are constructive, not alienating.
SafeSide has another town hall organized for Friday evening and said it’s interested in exploring ways to reach a wider segment of the community.
