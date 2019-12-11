The Roanoke Valley SPCA is offering adoption discounts and seeking new foster volunteers as it prepares to close its shelter for a five-week renovation.
The nonprofit animal shelter said it plans to close from Dec. 18 to Jan. 24 to make way for critical repairs to its foundation and floors. The project has been in the works since 2017, when a facility assessment found a need to take steps to address cracking that had been spotted.
The SPCA facility at 1340 Baldwin Ave. will need to be vacated while the stabilization and repair work is done. The project also includes repairs to the shelter’s kennel areas.
The SPCA will use temporary office space provided by Gentry Locke Attorneys during the construction.
Arrangements are being made for the animals in its care. Discounted adoption rates for adult cats and dogs are being offered through Dec. 18 to get as many as possible into forever homes.
Foster families will also help carry the load. Anyone interested in volunteering to foster a pet can register online at www.rvspca.org/foster.
The SPCA is still fundraising to cover the repair work’s $50,000 budget. For more information about the group or to donate, visit www.rvspca.org.
The building work won’t affect the municipal-run pound located next door at 1510 Baldwin Ave. The Roanoke Center for Animal Care and Protection occupies an adjacent but separate facility and said it will be able to operate as usual during the project.
