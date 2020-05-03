A task force designed to provide guidance on easing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses has little representation from Southwest Virginia.
Gov. Ralph Northam announced last month the creation of a task force that includes more than 20 representatives of businesses throughout the commonwealth. None come from the Roanoke Valley, and only two — representatives from Volvo in Dublin and the Barter Theatre in Abingdon — come from Southwest Virginia.
Members of the task force represent a variety of businesses, from major corporations like Walmart to local salons or restaurants.
“The Business Task Force members were selected to represent a broad array of industries, scales, geographies, and personal backgrounds — while also attempting to maintain a manageable size to enable a constructive working group,” Cassidy Rasnick, deputy secretary of commerce and trade, said in an email.
State agencies helped to identify potential task force members who could represent businesses affected by Executive Order 53, which closed all restaurant dining rooms and various recreational and entertainment businesses. At least one member was identified after writing into the governor’s office seeking clarity on the order, Rasnick said.
In addition to the task force, the governor’s team is also seeking input from local governments, labor leaders, businesses, chambers of commerce and trade associations.
Beth Doughty, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said all of Western Virginia — not just the Roanoke Valley — is underrepresented.
“I think that they’ve tried to create a representation of businesses that are maybe most affected by this situation, but it certainly isn’t a geographic representation,” she said.
Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber, said there is no shortage of business owners in the area who would be willing and able to participate in such a task force if invited.
“It wouldn’t hurt us to have more representation, but I am encouraged by the variety of business owners that are involved,” she said.
If the state were to take a regional approach to reopening, Waugh said, it would be useful to have geographic diversity on the task force. Should the curve in Southwest Virginia be flattened sooner than in the urban crescent, she said, perhaps it could reopen earlier.
“Having additional business leaders from the western region able to make that point on the task force would be beneficial,” Waugh said.
But Waugh said communication with the governor’s staff and other state agencies, like the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, has been good overall.
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell said he was pleased the governor created the task force, as its work will be critical in the reopening and recovery of businesses shuttered or operating in a significantly reduced capacity amid the pandemic.
But he would have liked for Roanoke businesses to be part of the conversation.
“I was a bit surprised there wasn’t more representation, or any representation really, from the Roanoke area,” Cowell said.
Certain unique industries in the Roanoke area, like outdoor recreation, could provide valuable input to the task force, Cowell said.
He did, however, praise the diversity in the types of businesses and various sectors represented.
“Certainly I would hope as their work continues that they would find ways to include more representation from this part of the state, and in particular maybe something here from Roanoke itself,” the city manager said.
Jill Loope, director of economic development for Roanoke County, said the office of the secretary of commerce and trade has clearly indicated input on how to safely reopen is welcome from any business.
“Just because the Roanoke region doesn’t have direct representation on the task force doesn’t preclude our businesses or our leadership from speaking their opinions,” she said. “We have a voice. They’ve asked for our opinions, they’ve asked for our input.”
Loope said members of the task force are meant to represent businesses on a “statewide basis” and she’s confident they will do so.
Franky Marchand, vice president and general manager for Volvo Trucks New River Valley operations, said in a statement that he was honored to represent the company and Southwest Virginia.
“While we all have different sizes and types of operations, our goal is clear — finding an approach that is safe for everyone — employees, customers and the entire Commonwealth of Virginia,” he said.
Staff writer Alison Graham contributed to this report.
