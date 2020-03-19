Stay updated on all regional and national coronavirus coverage. Click here for the latest!

More Information

Starting Friday, Carilion will bar most visitors from the hospital.

• One visitor will be permitted for patients who are having a procedure requiring sedation/anesthesia who will be discharged on the same day.

• Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have one visitor.

• One visitor will be permitted for adult trauma patients when they arrive.

• Two visitors will be permitted for obstetric patients.

• Two visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (parent or legal guardian).

• Exceptions will be made for patients receiving end-of-life care

No visitors will be allowed at non-hospital clinical sites, with these exceptions:

• One visitor will be permitted for obstetric patients.

• Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have one person in attendance to help navigate to and from the appointment.

• Two visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (parent or legal guardian).