...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
VIRGINIA...WEST VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA...
JAMES RIVER AT BUCHANAN AFFECTING BOTETOURT COUNTY
NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING GILES...MERCER...MONROE AND SUMMERS
COUNTIES
ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM
AND ROANOKE COUNTIES
PIGG RIVER NEAR PIGG R NR SANDY LEVEL AFFECTING PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY
ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL...CHARLOTTE
AND HALIFAX COUNTIES
ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX
COUNTIES
DAN RIVER NEAR WENTWORTH AFFECTING ROCKINGHAM COUNTY
DAN RIVER NEAR DANVILLE AFFECTING CASWELL...ROCKINGHAM...CITY OF
DANVILLE AND PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
DAN RIVER AT PACES AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
DAN RIVER AT SOUTH BOSTON AFFECTING HALIFAX COUNTY
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA..
NEW RIVER NEAR GALAX AFFECTING CARROLL...CITY OF GALAX AND GRAYSON
COUNTIES
NEW RIVER AT ALLISONIA AFFECTING PULASKI AND WYTHE COUNTIES
NEW RIVER AT RADFORD AFFECTING CITY OF RADFORD...MONTGOMERY AND
PULASKI COUNTIES
ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT ALTAVISTA AFFECTING CAMPBELL AND
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTIES
RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO AS MUCH AS 10 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN
ACROSS THE NEW, ROANOKE, JAMES AND DAN RIVER BASINS SINCE EARLY
TUESDAY. THIS WILL KEEP A LOT OF AREAS IN FLOOD, SOME MODERATE
TO MAJOR INTO FRIDAY INTO EARLY SATURDAY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER
THAN YOU THINK.
GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT
HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'.
THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS EVENING.
&&
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE.
* UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 04PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 15.9 FEET AND STEADY.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET.
* THE RIVER WILL RISE TO NEAR 16.4 FEET AFTER MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING.
* FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 16.6
FEET ON OCT 11 2018.
&&
Weather Alert
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY FOR
ROANOKE...PULASKI...FLOYD...HENRY...FRANKLIN...PATRICK AND MONTGOMERY
COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RADFORD...THE CITY OF SALEM...THE CITY OF
ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF MARTINSVILLE...
AT 101 PM EDT, NUMEROUS REPORTING STREAM GAUGES INDICATED FLOODING
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA.
IN HENRY COUNTY AT 1245 PM EDT, THE NORTH MAYO RIVER NEAR SPENCER
WAS AT 9.58 FEET AND RISING. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET, AND MODERATE
FLOOD STAGE IS 11 FEET. THIS IS THE HIGHEST STAGE SINCE JANUARY,
2010 ON THIS GAUGE.
IN HENRY COUNTY AT 1215 PM EDT, SMITH RIVER NEAR BASSETT WAS AT
8.69 FEET AND RISING. ACTION STAGE IS 8 FEET AND NO FLOOD STAGE HAS
BEEN ESTABLISHED FOR THIS GAUGE. FLOODING IS GENERALLY CONTROLLED BY
PHILPOTT DAM UPSTREAM.
IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT 105 PM EDT, THE SOUTH FORK OF THE ROANOKE
RIVER NEAR SHAWSVILLE WAS AT 7.30 FEET AND RISING STEADILY. FLOOD
STAGE IS 5 FEET AND MODERATE FLOOD STAGE IS 7 FEET. ALLEGHANY
SPRINGS ROADS MAY SOON BE FLOODED.
IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AT 105 PM EDT, THE ROANOKE RIVER NEAR
LAFAYETTE WAS AT 9.81 FEET AND RISING SLOWLY. FLOOD STAGE IS 8 FEET
AND
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
ROANOKE...
BLACKSBURG...
SALEM...
CHRISTIANSBURG...
RADFORD...
MARTINSVILLE...
AND PULASKI.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING,
INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND
PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER.
&&
Weather Alert
...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN TO MAINTAIN THREAT OF
FLOODING...
.A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE
VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHEAST FLOW OF
MOISTURE INTO THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS WILL RESULT IN
A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREA, ROANOKE.
* UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
* A PORTION OF WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
AREA, ROANOKE.
* SPRING VALLEY LAKE DAM IS IN DANGER OF FAILING, IF MORE HEAVY
RAIN MOVES IN THIS MORNING, WHICH COULD CAUSE FLOODING IN THE
IMMEDIATE AREA, INCLUDING PORTIONS OF CRAVENS CREEK ROAD, LAKE
DRIVE, DEYERLE ROAD AND BRANDON AVENUE. THERE IS NO INDICATION
THAT THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH
IS PRECAUTIONARY.
* WATER IS FLOWING OVER THE SPILLWAY AT CARVINS COVE DAM ALONG
CARVINS CREEK. ADDITIONAL FLOW FROM THE DAM ALONG WITH MORE
RAINFALL WOULD CAUSE FLOODING ON PALM DALE ROAD AND VERNDALE
ROAD IN THE SUN VALLEY SUBDIVISION AND ROUTE 743 NEAR THE
INTERSECTIONS WITH PLANTATION ROAD. THERE IS NO INDICATION THAT
THE INTEGRITY OF THE DAM IS COMPROMISED, AND THIS WATCH IS
PRECAUTIONARY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
1 of 4
Steve Bricker, regional dam safety engineer for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, takes photos of water from Spring Valley Lake overrunning Lake Drive. The road traverses across the earthen dam that forms Spring Valley Lake in southwest Roanoke.
RALPH BERRIER JR. | The Roanoke Times
RALPH BERRIER JR. | The Roanoke Times
Residents of a southwest Roanoke neighborhood were told to leave their homes in the middle of the night because of the potential failure of an earthen dam early Thursday.
However, upon further inspection in daytime hours, the dam that holds back Spring Valley Lake in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood appeared to be in good shape, safety officials said.
People who lived in 13 houses downstream from the lake were notified by telephone calls from the city’s Reverse E-911 system and by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel going door to door around 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Residents along the 4000 block of Cravens Creek Road, the 4000 block of Lake Drive, the 1400 block of Deyerle Road and the 4000-4100 blocks of Brandon Avenue were told to evacuate as heavy rains fell.
The evacuations were made out of “an abundance of caution,” said Trevor Shannon, Battalion Chief of Emergency Management for Roanoke’s Fire-EMS Department.
Shannon said that “the threat of failure was never imminent,” but that the city followed a specific emergency plan crafted by the lake’s owners.
Spring Valley Lake and the dam are privately owned by approximately a dozen residents who live along the water’s edge. The owners have an emergency flooding plan that they coordinate with city and state emergency officials.
The three-part emergency plan calls for occasional monitoring, then notification to Roanoke Fire-EMS and, finally, contact with state authorities. Local officials, working with the residents’ plan, made the call to evacuate people downstream from the lake around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.
“Once it got to level three, that’s when we notified the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and went ahead with the evacuation orders,” Shannon said during a video news conference.
A Thursday inspection of the dam by an engineer revealed that the dam’s pipes and valves were working as designed and that the dam appeared structurally sound.
“The dam engineer was there sometime before noon and put his eyes on it and he was very comfortable with how the dam was flowing and how the outlets were maintaining the flow of water,” Shannon said.
The fact that the dam held up wasn’t a surprise to Neal Wall, who has owned part of the lake property for 25 years.
“The dam performed as designed,” said Wall, who added that the dam has a series of valves and overflow areas that funnel the water into a creek in order to protect the dam from erosion.
Wall said that this was the first time that people had been evacuated in his 25 years of living along Spring Valley Lake.
“It’s never happened before,” said Wall, who lives on a knoll just above the lake with his wife, Jo Ann. He agreed with Shannon’s assessment that the evacuations were made “out of an abundance of caution.”
Lakeside docks had disappeared under several feet of additional water, with tops of railings peaking above the surface. The top of a pier in the middle of the lake barely poked above the water.
Spring Valley Lake was constructed around 1950 by builder Robert T. Main in what was then Roanoke County. Main also built a nearly 5,000-square-foot house that he lived in with a view of the water.
“The fact of the matter is that he was a bridge builder who overbuilt everything,” Wall said. “The dam is built to last that same way it has for 70 years.”
Spring Valley Lake is one of about a half-dozen small, creek-fed lakes that were constructed in the Greater Deyerle neighborhood, wedged between Brandon Avenue and Electric Road.
Even though he downplayed the threat of the dam’s failure, Shannon urged residents who had evacuated to stay away from their homes for the time being. Most of the evacuees had found shelter with family or friends, he said.
“We’re still at level three [of the emergency plan], so the dam is in danger of failure,” Shannon said. “We encourage people to stay put if they’re able to.”
Ron Cronise lives up the hill from the lake, out of the risk zone. He said that in 35 years of living near Spring Valley Lake, he has seen worse flooding, especially during the catastrophic Roanoke flood of 1985.
“I’ve seen this many times,” he said as he surveyed the high water level, a Virginia Tech umbrella covering him from the steady rain. “In ’85, I’m pretty sure it was more intense.”
Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.
What in the world does 'nearly 13 homes' mean? Is that 12? Why not just say the number?
I owuld guess the "nearly" was in there when they didn't ave a solid count, and then an editor failed to remove it when they did get a specific count.
Baker's dozen?
