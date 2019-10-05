Firefighting crews have managed to contain just under a quarter of a still active fire in the Jefferson National Forest, according to information provided Saturday by the U.S. Forest Service.
The blaze, labeled the “Cliff Fire” by the Forest Service, began Friday morning and is located between Glasgow and Big Island in Bedford County.
Initially estimated at 20 acres, the fire prompted the closure of a 10-mile stretch of the Appalachian Trail. More accurate mapping has since adjusted the fire’s estimated size to between 2 and 5 acres, according to a Saturday evening update from the Forest Service.
The fire is 20% contained, according to the agency. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and cloudy skies have aided firefighters, the Forest Service said.
Approximately 20 Forest Service firefighters are fighting the fire. A helicopter was employed Friday to drop approximately 75,000 gallons of water on the blaze, but the aircraft was not used Saturday.
The section of the Appalachian Trail from U.S. 501 at the James River Foot Bridge to Petites Gap Road is closed.
Additionally, the James River Foot Bridge parking area and the Matts Creek Trail remain closed.
The Appalachian Trail and the James River Foot Bridge parking area are each being evaluated daily, according to the Forest Service. The Matts Creek Trail, however, is expected to remain closed indefinitely.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
— Yann Ranaivo
