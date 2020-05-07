Plans to build a hospice house in Blacksburg have been delayed as organizers search for a hospice agency willing to run the home.
Anne Campbell, president of the Sojourn Center board, said they have been stymied in finding a partner hospice agency.
The Virginia Department of Health requires hospice inpatient facilities to be run by a licensed hospice agency. The Sojourn Center has been trying for year to create a hospice home where people with terminal illnesses can live and be cared for in a home-like setting, and where their families could be just that, and not have to act as health care workers.
“We’ve had serious discussions with the two nonprofit hospice agencies in our region but they have each declined," she said. She believes that their main reason was financial.
Hospice houses are not moneymakers, she said. Medicare, the predominant payer, provides the same fee for care in a facility as it does to agencies to care for people in their home or wherever they might live.
The Sojourn Center has land to build upon. Christiansburg developer Roger Woody donated 27 acres near Warm Hearth Village in 2017. The center had consulted with an architect who specializes in hospice houses to design a seven-bedroom house with trails and gardens, and had planned to launch a capital campaign.
Campbell said even if they raised the funds to build it and had funds for operations, a hospice agency would be financially responsible for costs that exceeded Medicare payments.
Centra Health runs a four-bedroom hospice house in Bedford, but there are none in the Roanoke and New River valleys, and few in the rest of Virginia. Hospice houses are more common in North Carolina and West Virginia.
“Needless to say, the local hospice agencies refusals have not only disappointed us but have left us with some decisions to make,” Campbell said. “Do we pull back and work hard to educate our community about the importance of hospice services and a hospice house to change the hospice culture before moving forward? Do we search outside of our geographic area to engage another hospice agency to come into the New River Valley?”
She said they have had discussions with a North Carolina agency that provides hospice services in Floyd and Pulaski counties.
But, she said, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis will add to delays.
“Even if we were fortunate enough to engage an operator, which seems very unlikely in this current environment, we could not sensibly initiate a capital campaign at this immediate time. It might be a year or more before the financial environment makes it practical,” she said.
