dona drive fire

Smoke alarms alerted a family living in an apartment in the 3000 block of Dona Drive to a fire Saturday morning. Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a Facebook post that another resident of the complex used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire. The Red Cross was assisting the family.

 Roanoke Fire-EMS

The American Red Cross is assisting a family of five who were displaced following a Saturday morning apartment fire in the 3000 block of Dona Drive.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said in a Facebook post that the residents were alerted to the fire when smoke alarms sounded about 8:52 a.m. Another resident in the complex used a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire before crews arrived, the department said.

"In this instance, both the working smoke alarms and the fire extinguisher worked to save this family and the complex that they live in," Roanoke Fire-EMS said in its post.

The report did not say in which room of the apartment caught fire, but the post included photos showing damage to the kitchen. The cause is under investigation.

