Dental problems can be more than just physically painful.
Jane Winters, executive director for the nonprofit Lake Christian Ministries, said oral care, fillings and extractions are big issues for the clients the organization serves around Smith Mountain Lake in the counties of Bedford, Pittsylvania and Franklin.
“Oral health care has become a big health issue and a barrier in their ability to move forward with things in life,” she said, adding many clients experience problems with their teeth, including cavities, needing their wisdom teeth removed or having cracked teeth, and those problems lead to other health issues such as diabetes or heart conditions.
To tackle the problem, Lake Christian has expanded its dental and denture services with the support of a $50,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia and new partnerships with local dentists who have agreed to accept patients at the Medicaid rate.
Through December 2020, or until the funds are exhausted, Lake Christian will connect those who meet income requirements with a partner dentist for dental care. Winters said Medicaid rates are 40 to 50% lower than the typical costs billed by general insurance.
“Having good oral health helps to build confidence, improve overall health, remove barriers and lets them work quickly and readily toward building a better life for themselves and their family,” Winters said.
Dr. Adam Plaster of Lakeside Dental in Hardy, as well as two dentists in Bedford and Franklin counties and one in High Point, North Carolina, have partnered with Lake Christian. Plaster has served around 40 Lake Christian clients since October.
Deena Pritchard and her daughter, Nicki Tuell, both residents of Bedford County, received dental services from Plaster about a month ago.
When Pritchard saw Plaster, she said she paid nothing with the help of the grant from Lake Christian.
“I really appreciate what they did for me,” she said. “It’s amazing someone donated money to help. [Plaster’s] services were great. If I need to go back to the dentist, he is the one I would see. I’m really grateful.”
Plaster said he has seen a high demand over the years from people who need dental treatment but can’t afford it.
After this realization, he began accepting Medicaid and its supplements so he could better serve low-income patients. When Lake Christian asked him to partner with its dental program, he said he didn’t hesitate.
“It blossomed from there,” he said. “I have always wanted to give back. It’s my way of helping the community out.”
“It’s unreal the number of people who do need treatment and can’t find anyone who accepts Medicaid,” he said.
Those 20 and younger may qualify for “Smiles for Children,” a kind of insurance that Plaster said more practices accept. But for adults 21 and older, it’s virtually impossible to find someone who will accept Medicaid.
The reasons low -income patients don’t find their way into dental offices as frequently as they should include not having the money or having poor education regarding oral health.
He has treated patients who have waited 40 years to get dentures and have been living without teeth.
“They will be in tears almost because now they can get dentures,” he said. “It’s very rewarding for me and the staff. I enjoy seeing the patient looking in the mirror for the first time with their dentures and they break down in front of you.”
Winters said her hope is to address between 100 and 150 clients through the duration of the grant. After the money runs out, the organization plans to look for other grants to continue the service.
