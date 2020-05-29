A small plane took a hard landing and veered off its runway Friday afternoon at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
The incident occurred about 1:10 p.m. on Runway 24, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. A Diamond DA20 aircraft carrying two people was landing when it left the runway and came to rest in a grass safety area.
One person was taken to a hospital for evaluation, officials said. The person’s condition wasn’t released.
The second person was treated at the scene but declined to go to a hospital.
The plane’s flight had originated at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to an airport spokesman.
The Virginia State Police is investigating what caused the hard landing.
Runway 24 was temporarily closed during the response, but no flights were disrupted. No damage to airport property was found other than minor turf disruption.
Roanoke Fire-EMS assisted the airport’s fire and rescue team in the response.
