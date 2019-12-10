A weak earthquake was recorded overnight Tuesday in Craig County, near the West Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The 2.5 magnitude quake was picked up by seismograph stations about 1:43 a.m. The initial rumbling might have been noticeable to those closest to the epicenter but likely wasn’t strong enough to disturb anyone’s slumber, said Martin Chapman, director of the Virginia Tech Seismological Observatory.
An earthquake of this scale wouldn’t be expected to generate any damage reports. Aftershocks were recorded at about 3:06 a.m. and 5:03 a.m.
It isn’t unusual for this region to experience minor earthquakes. In September 2017, a quake just across the West Virginia line with a magnitude of between 3.7 and 4.0 rattled communities across the New River Valley. No damage was noted.
Between the 1970s and 1990s, Virginia Tech researchers measured about one or two quakes per month within an area referred to as the Giles County seismic zone. Most of those were too small to be felt.
Chapman said one interesting detail about Tuesday morning’s event was that its aftershocks had approached almost the same magnitude as that of the primary earthquake.
That sequence, referred to as a swarm, is common in Central Virginia but happens less frequently here, he said.
On social media, some people reported hearing a loud booming sound about 6:30 a.m. and wondered if it was connected to the geological reverberations.
Chapman said the energy created by an earthquake can result in a booming noise, but there was no seismograph activity around that time that could be linked to those reports.
