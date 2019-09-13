Sisters’ Night Out not only is a time for addressing breast cancer detection, screening and treatment, it also a time for women to celebrate each other.
The ninth annual Sisters’ Night Out celebration is Sept. 26 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Jefferson Street and Elm Avenue Southwest in Roanoke.
“Living Beyond Breast Cancer — Body, Mind & Soul” is the theme of the 5:30 p.m. event. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink clothing or accessories. A breast cancer survivor, a radiation oncologist and the director of ambulatory services for Carilion Clinic’s department of psychiatry and behavior medicine will make presentations during the evening, which also features exhibits by medical and social services organizations.
The event is free, but because of limited seating, tickets are needed. To obtain tickets, visit https://eventbrite.com and search for Sister’s Night Out or contact Linda Manns at 342-9207 or sistersnightout2019@gmail.com.
Food Lion expands meal drive
Food Lion was 18 months early reaching its goal of donating 500 million meals to combat hunger, so it has launched a new drive to donate an additional one billion meals by the end of 2025.
In 2014, Food Lion Feeds, the chain’s hunger-relief initiative, set out to contribute the 500 million meals by the end of 2020 to hungry families and individuals throughout the 10 states where it has more than 1,000 stores, including 63 in the Roanoke region. That goal was reached in May through partnerships and campaigns with food banks, food pantries and other organizations.
Food Lion Feeds has launched new partnerships with No Kid Hungry, a campaign to end child hunger in the U.S., and Operation Homefront, an effort to fight food insecurity among service members and their families. It also will continue to expand a longstanding partnership with Feeding America and its 30 member food banks across Food Lion’s service territory, through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer events; and in-store retail campaigns to donate food. Food Lion employees and customers also are encouraged to volunteer at hunger-relief programs and organizations.
Food Lion Feeds notes that $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
To coincide with Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month during September, Food Lion Feeds has launched a “#NoEmptyPlate” social media challenge and will donate one meal for every post on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram customers make featuring an empty plate using #FoodLionFeeds and #NoEmptyPlate, up to one million meals. All meals donated through the #NoEmptyPlate challenge will benefit Feeding America and its member food banks in Food Lion’s service area. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
