Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal single-car crash in eastern Bedford County.

The crash occurred at 5:05 a.m. Saturday on Virginia 24, three-tenths of a mile west of Virginia 711 in Bedford County, according to a VSP news release.

Brian Michael Martin, 35, of Evington, was identified as the driver. He was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, police said.

The release said Martin’s 1999 Ford F-250 was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, crossed the roadway and struck a tree.

Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

