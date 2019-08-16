A Friday night Elmwood Park concert was stopped mid-set after singer Drake White was unable to continue.
Band members and crew led White, who was opening for Scotty McCreery, offstage at about 8:16 p.m. Ambulances arrived in less than 10 minutes. White waved to fans near stage left as emergency workers carted him to an ambulance about 8:30 p.m.
A spokeswoman from Downtown Roanoke Inc., which organizes the Budweiser Summer Series at Elmwood, declined immediate comment.
Headliner McCreery was still scheduled to perform the show, first of this year’s series schedule.