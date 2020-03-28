There’s a tsunami slowly rolling over Roanoke city government — a “silver tsunami.”
The wave of retirements, anticipated for years here and elsewhere, began crashing onto city hall last year with word that Roanoke Police Chief Tim Jones, Assistant City Manager Brian Townsend and City Clerk Stephanie Moon-Reynolds all soon would retire.
Jones has made his exit, and City Manager Bob Cowell named Sam Roman, Lexington’s police chief and a former deputy chief in Roanoke, to replace him. Moon-Reynolds’ replacement, Susie McCoy, is already at work. Townsend is working through June, but his successor, Brent Robertson, a more than 20-year veteran of local government in Roanoke and Franklin Counties, was announced this month.
Those retirements aren’t the end, but the beginning of an exodus of experience and institutional wisdom.
“This is still just the tip of the iceberg,” Cowell said.
Sherman Stovall, the city’s other assistant city manager, plans to leave in 2021. Director of Public Works Bob Bengtson, Economic Development Director Rob Ledger and City Attorney Dan Callaghan are all retiring soon.
Director of General Services Jeffrey Powell and city libraries director Sheila Umberger are both eligible for retirement but neither has announced retirement plans, according to Cowell.
A wave of retirements already has hit the city’s Fire-EMS department. Officers with a combined 300 years of experience all retired almost simultaneously.
Superintendent Rita Bishop is retiring in June from the Roanoke school system. Gary Robertson retired last year from the Western Virginia Water Authority.
Cowell, a local government veteran, said he heard talk of this wave of retirements 20 years ago.
“We’re now at a point where all of those folks have reached the age and are really the point in their life where, yep, now is the time,” he said. “It’s just demographics, basically.”
That is, it’s a lot of people — mostly baby boomers — all hitting the retirement gate at the same time.
But there may be more going on than that. The silver tsunami seems to be making the public sector a particular target.
According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, public sector workers skew older than then rest of the American workforce. In 2018, the workforce median age was 42.3, compared to 47 in the public sector.
Ben Kittelson, board chairman of Engaging Local Government Leaders, sees other factors at play, at least more recently. He’s been leading discussions with local government leaders about how to cope with the trend.
When the recession hit 12 years ago and local governments were forced to reduce staff, Kittelson said, jobs in which a next generation of leaders were waiting and learning were eliminated, such as assistant directors and assistant city managers.
“You’re missing that middle layer that’s just gone,” he said.
Kittelson added that governments also aren’t always the best at recruiting young workers, to whom government work isn’t all that appealing to begin with.
Those two factors cause the median age to skew higher, and also create issues with something governments need to be doing to prepare for retirements: succession planning, or preparing a next generation of leaders to step into those jobs opened by retirements.
In the Fire-EMS department, institutional knowledge and experience are critical, said Chief David Hoback. His department almost never hires someone into a leadership position from the outside.
That makes development of junior leaders critical.
A few years ago, he and city leaders realized they were facing a wave of retirements among senior officers. The city used a pay incentive to keep them on board for another three years, to increase their retirement benefits. That gave the department time to prepare.
But then they all retired at once, Hoback said, from lieutenants and captains to battalion chiefs and a deputy chief.
Younger firefighters moved up into vacated leadership positions, and that triggered a need to hire for rank and file fire-EMS staff.
At the moment, Hoback said, half of his employees have less than 10 years of experience, and a third have less than five years.
But in most jobs, a balance between experience and institutional knowledge and new perspectives and ideas is important, said Cowell and Councilwoman Michelle Davis, who leads council’s personnel committee.
“You lose a lot of that historical knowledge that’s really hard to pass on to a set of workers that’s coming on board,” Davis said. New perspectives can be disruptive, so people sometimes shy away and lean towards internal hires, she said, but added, “When you do bring in new, fresh ideas, I think it can create an opportunity for ingenuity that is really positive.”
Cowell said he values institutional knowledge and experience.
“A mix of it in the organization is critical,” he said. “You want some part of your leadership to have that … I think there’s real value in someone proving themselves inside and being given a chance to advance.”
At the same time, he said, “I think it’s also important to get perspectives from people who aren’t from here.”
In replacing Townsend, the retiring assistant city manager for community development, Cowell seems to have found experience and fresh perspectives in one hire. Robertson, Townsend’s successor, worked as the budget director in Roanoke County for 20 years and then was Franklin County administrator for a few years.
He was already working for Roanoke as an account manager when Cowell tapped him to be assistant city manager. Hiring him now gives him four months to work alongside Townsend, learn the job and smooth the transition, Cowell said.
Whatever hires they make to address the wave of retirements, local governments are likely to be stuck in a cycle. Hoback said the recent wave of fire-EMS retirements reflected a trend of hires in the late 1990s.
One wave of retiring and hiring just begets another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.