When Sig Davidson called, seeking donations for one of the many philanthropic causes he supported, people answered.
Center in the Square’s development committee was its most successful when Davidson served as its chairman, said Jim Sears, president and general manager of the downtown Roanoke cultural institution.
“He simply was never turned down if he called someone and asked for a meeting to discuss the value and merits of a project, especially Center in the Square,” Sears said.
Davidson approached fundraising with similar fervor at Roanoke College, his alma mater.
“He never hesitated to go and ask people for money for the right cause, the right purpose,” said Leah Russell, associate dean and registrar.
Davidson devoted his time to countless civic organizations — Big Brothers Big Sisters, Literacy Volunteers of America, United Way, Downtown Roanoke Inc. and the Roanoke Lifesaving Crew, to name a few — all while running the men’s clothing store his father opened in 1910.
Sigmund "Sig" Davidson, who was also a leader in Roanoke’s Jewish community, died Sunday. He was 98.
Larry Davidson said the family is celebrating his father’s wonderful life.
“You can’t live life more fully or more enjoyably than he did,” he said.
Sig Davidson enlisted in the service during World War II and reported for duty after graduating from Roanoke College and marrying his wife, Harriet. Larry Davidson said his father was the type to stick his neck out to protect other soldiers and was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
The elder Davidson often told the story of his stay in a Belgian home with a group of American soldiers. Their backgrounds were so varied — different religions and ethnicities — that the host asked “What kind of an army is this?” The anecdote about America’s melting pot was Davidson’s favorite from the war, Larry Davidson said.
Davidson was devoted to his community, as evidenced by his extensive volunteer work. When you’re in the retail business, Larry Davidson said, community is important to you — those are the people who support your store. In 1995, Sig Davidson was recognized as the country’s outstanding volunteer fundraiser by the National Society of Fund Raising Executives.
During Davidson’s tenure with the clothing business, it expanded significantly and opened several new stores. He was appointed to the national board of the Menswear Retailers of America. Today, Larry Davidson runs the company.
Warner Dalhouse, retired chairman and CEO of Dominion Bank, got to know Davidson by shopping at his clothing store.
“Sig Davidson was one of the great citizens of our city,” Dalhouse said.
Davidson, who lived in Roanoke at a time when Jewish people were not always accepted, was courageous, he said. In 1983, Dalhouse tried to get the Shenandoah Club to accept Davidson as a member, but the exclusive private club declined. It didn’t have any Jewish members at the time; it admitted its first Jewish members in 1988.
Despite such discrimination, Davidson was a prominent, successful businessman and community leader in Roanoke.
“That did not stop him from being very active, very vocal, very effective, very involved in community affairs,” Dalhouse said.
The clothier understood the importance of keeping downtown vibrant, Dalhouse said. Davidson supported the investments in downtown — sidewalks, trees, lighting, new farmers market stalls — spurred by the Design ’79 plan and the creation of Center in the Square.
He was empathetic and cheerful, Dalhouse said. He was the right man to visit if you were feeling melancholy.
“He could make you feel good about the day,” Dalhouse said.
Russell, with Roanoke College, said Davidson was unfailingly positive. He often referred to himself as the “luckiest man alive.” She described him as fair, strong and accepting.
“The last thing he ever did was judge anybody,” Russell said.
The two became close when Russell began driving Davidson to dinners with the board of trustees. By that point he was a trustee emeritus, Russell said, but the current members were thrilled to have him attend.
He was awarded the Roanoke College Medal, the highest honor for an alumnus, and an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
“Sig Davidson was one of the all-time best sons of Roanoke College,” President Michael Maxey said in a statement. “Exemplary in all that he did, Sig stood for what is good, fair, decent, charitable, and inspiring in life. The world is richer because of his presence among and influence on us.”
Rabbi Kathy Cohen of Temple Emanuel said Davidson was the epitome of a mensch.
“It literally means somebody who encompasses everything that we would hope a human being would be,” she said. “And I think that is the way that we would describe Sig. He was a gentle giant, a tremendously loving human being, a phenomenal leader.”
Davidson was very involved at Temple Emanuel, where he once served as president of the congregation. Cohen, who has been the congregation's rabbi for nearly 25 years, said when she first arrived in Roanoke, Davidson and his wife immediately called to welcome her and invite her over for dinner.
When he was 83, Davidson approached Cohen about having a second bar mitzvah, a little-known tradition of the Jewish faith. At one time, Cohen explained, a person was considered to have lived a full life if they reached the age of 70. So, if he lived to be 83 it was like being 13 again, the age at which one typically participates in the religious rite of passage.
“He approached that course of study and that opportunity with just tremendous love and excitement,” Cohen said. “His Judaism was simply a very deep part of how he understood the world, of how he believed that people should behave in the world.”
Steve Davidson said people often thought his father’s name was Sid. The elder Davidson would correct them with humor, emphasizing that his name rhymed with “pig.”
“That was the kind of guy he was,” Steve Davidson said.
He believed in human rights and equality. Steve Davidson said the discrimination his father faced because of his religion taught him how wrong it was.
He recalled his father hiring a black salesman in the 1960s. When people questioned him about the decision, he simply replied that he'd hired the best man he could find for the job.
“He was a man who took people as he found them,” Steve Davidson said.
Davidson deeply loved his wife, Harriet, who died in 2007. He was determined to marry her after seeing her photograph in a high school yearbook. Steve Davidson said his father was not initially welcomed by the family of his bride-to-be. They didn’t want her marrying a man headed off to war. So they eloped.
Her parents came around eventually. Her father grew to respect Davidson so much that he was named the executor of his father-in-law’s will, Steve Davidson said.
Davidson said the best advice he received from his father came in the form of a poem.
It reads, in part: “The good you do today will be forgotten tomorrow. Do good anyway.”
Davidson is survived by his sons, Larry and Steve; daughter Bonnie Hammerschlag; their spouses; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
