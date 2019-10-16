Roanoke County state Sen. David Suetterlein wonders why a group that says it's working to counter the political influence of the state's largest electric utility and most politically powerful corporation won't back his candidacy.
After all, Suetterlein, a Republican, has earned a reputation as one of the most vocal critics of Dominion Energy. He says he's the only member of the current Senate to never take any campaign donations from Dominion or Appalachian Power Co., the state’s second largest electric utility. He's stood up on the Senate floor on numerous occasions to criticize the utilities regarding legislation that has allowed them to reap millions in overearnings while passing along costs to its customers. His voting record reflects his stance.
Clean Virginia launched last year and branded itself as a nonpartisan group that, among its efforts, donates to candidates that don't take contributions from Dominion. The staff of the political action group is made up of various people who have worked on campaigns for Democrats in the past. Michael Bills of Charlottesville, a wealthy contributor to Democratic candidates, serves on its board of directors.
The group has neither endorsed Suetterlein nor donated to his campaign. It has, however, donated $5,000 to his opponent, Flo Ketner, a Democrat.
Clean Virginia Executive Director Brennan Gilmore said in a statement Wednesday that Suetterlein did not submit a questionnaire to qualify for funding and the group's endorsement. Political groups commonly have candidates fill out surveys before issuing endorsements.
Gilmore said the group will financially support any candidate, regardless of party affiliation, if the person meets the group's endorsement criteria. He said the group offered to fund several Republican candidates this cycle, but they declined funding.
"Senator Suetterlein has been a clear voice on energy issues in the General Assembly, and we are grateful for his leadership on utility policy," Gilmore said.
Dominion plays a major role in writing Virginia energy laws, and critics like Suetterlein have said it uses its political strength to overcharge customers and hold back competition, such as with renewable energy. Suetterlein has said he couldn't in good conscience take money from energy companies when Virginians were paying excessively high utility rates.
What irks Suetterlein, who is running for a second term, is that Clean Energy isn't doing what it says it does on its website.
"We provide no-strings-attached contributions to legislators and candidates who have demonstrated a public commitment to not accepting money from the utilities they have a duty to regulate," it says on the group's website.
Suetterlein suggests the group has a different motive.
"The bottom line is Clean Virginia does not care how you vote or if you have taken money from the monopolies — they only care if you are committed to electing a Democratic majority leader," Suetterlein said in a statement Wednesday.
On Nov. 5, all 140 seats of the General Assembly are up for re-election, and Republicans are clinging to a slim majority in both the House of Delegates and Senate. Virginia Democrats have seen a surge of cash.
Suetterlein's campaign reviewed campaign finance disclosures filed Tuesday and noted Clean Virginia has given more than $85,000 to at least 14 Democratic candidates who have taken contributions from electric utilities in the past.
Numerous candidates — mostly Democrats — have publicly sworn off Dominion money recently. While the Democratic candidates Suetterlein identified haven't taken donations from the utilities this year, they have accepted money from political action groups that received donations from Dominion. Suetterlein points that out as what he considers to be hypocrisy.
For example, Clean Energy donated the most money — a total of $6,322 — to Del. John Bell, D-Loudoun, who is running for Senate, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. Bell has pledged not to take donations from Dominion or Appalachian Power. Bell has also received a total of $26,750 from the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus and $25,000 this year from Gov. Ralph Northam's PAC, The Way Ahead, both of which receive contributions from Dominion.
Bell did not respond to requests for comment.
"Clean Virginia's contributions shows they do not actually care about lowering electric rates or developing green energy," Suetterlein said. "They might as well just save time and give the money straight to the Democratic Party."
Suetterlein has received contributions in the past from his Senate colleagues who have accepted Dominion money. For instance, in 2015, he accepted $2,500 from Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, $3,000 from Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City, and $1,000 from Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, all of whom took donations from Dominion that year, according to VPAP.
At a candidates forum earlier this year, Senate Democratic Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, was open about taking donations from Dominion. His opponents have said he's too closely linked to Dominion because of the large donations.
Saslaw has dumped $849,000 into the Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus' account this year, according to VPAP. Saslaw has accepted $25,000 from Dominion this year. Dominion has donated a total of $260,000 to Saslaw over the past decade.
At the forum, he said he's putting Dominion's contributions into accounts that then go to candidates who swore off Dominion contributions.
"And all of them know it, that I have also gotten money from Dominion," Saslaw said. "They sure haven't turned that down."
