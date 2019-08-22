Just days after a new playground was installed at Snow Creek Elementary School in Franklin County it was removed because it did not meet safety standards.
Ken Grindstaff, principal of the elementary school in Penhook, took responsibility for the situation.
“It was a miscommunication between myself and central office,” Grindstaff said Thursday. “I thought I had the approval that was needed but I did not have the full authorization to go with it.”
The effort to add a new playground was spearheaded by the school’s parent-teacher organization, Grindstaff said, which raised the money for the project. He did not know how much money had been raised.
The playground was removed Tuesday, a little more than a week after Franklin County kicked off its 2019-20 academic year.
Grindstaff said central office would be working with the school administration and PTO to find a suitable alternative that will meet the students’ needs.
Criticism of the decision to remove the playground circulated on social media this week.
Grindstaff sent a letter to Snow Creek parents and guardians Wednesday explaining the debacle. In it, the principal said he understood why the situation would be “disheartening” for students and the community, but student safety was the primary concern.
“The equipment purchased, although fine for home use, was not designed for rigorous school usage,” he wrote.
Grindstaff also said in the letter that the removal should not “reflect on the fine and hard work of our PTO and parents who constructed the playground.”