Not a night goes by when Robin Craig doesn’t wonder how her mother is doing — if she’s happy, if she understands what’s going on, or if they will ever see each other again.
Craig’s mother lives at the South Roanoke Nursing Home, which announced last week that a resident and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Craig’s mother turns 94 next month and has lived at the facility for nearly a year.
The Franklin Road nursing home notified families April 20 that a resident had a fever the previous afternoon and was taken to a hospital, where a test confirmed infection from the highly contagious virus.
The resident had been in a quarantine unit where the home had moved any staff and residents who had been in contact with a certified nursing assistant who tested positive for the virus.
“We went through all the contact records to see all who the CNA had worked with and cared for, and set up a quarantine unit, a facility within the facility,” spokeswoman Jennifer Eddy said. The goal was to stop any further exposure at the home, where 100 staffers care for 81 residents. The home announced Saturday that all residents and staff were being tested.
Craig, 63, said she calls the nursing home multiple times a day to see how her mother is doing. When they video chat, she tries to explain why no one is visiting, but her mom doesn’t always seem to understand.
Craig lives in Scottsdale, Arizona, and visits Roanoke at least four times a year to spend time with her mother. Before the facility closed to visitors March 14, Craig's sister, who lives in Roanoke, saw their mother almost every day.
At night, Craig lies awake wondering how she’ll travel to Roanoke if she needs to, or whether she would make it in time. Craig said that has always been the case, but the virus has amplified her fears.
“Every family is experiencing the loss of not being able to have contact,” Craig said. “But I will be the first to say I understand why these facilities had to do what they did.”
Nursing homes have been the site of some of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home in the Seattle area, was one of the earliest places for widespread cases in the U.S. — 129 confirmed cases and 37 deaths.
In Virginia, nursing homes and assisted living facilities account for the majority of the state’s COVID-19 outbreaks. The Virginia Department of Health reported Monday that 113 of the state’s 199 outbreaks are in long-term care facilities, with 1,320 cases and 106 deaths.
The Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico County is one of the hardest hit nursing homes in the country. Almost 50 people have died.
And last week, Accordius Health announced in a statement that 81 residents and 12 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 at its long-term care facility in Harrisonburg. Now, at least 13 deaths have been associated with the outbreak.
Kim Morrow, the company’s chief operating officer, wrote in a letter on the company’s website that when the virus hit its facilities, “it was like a freight train”.
“We literally went from 1 case to 50 in 72 hours,” she wrote. “No one did anything to create this. There is still so much scientifically that is unknown about this virus and we, along with the rest of the medical and healthcare community are learning every day. Our hearts are breaking along with yours about how this is impacting our residents and staff.”
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced March 13 that all nursing homes must prohibit visitors from entering the centers except in emergency or end-of-life situations. Since then, people have been restricted to letters, phone calls and video chats to communicate with their family.
Craig said her mom had full-time companions, hospice nurses and visits from her and her sister consistently. All of that communication and activity dwindled to nearly zero as restrictions were put in place.
“I was there in February, and I think about whether that was going to be the last time I saw her,” Craig said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”
4 o'clock social call, from 10 feet
Parents living in retirement centers are also worried about their children, some of whom live near coronavirus hotspots.
Retired Carilion physician Dr. Richard Shepherd and his wife, Laurie, moved to a house in Warm Hearth Village just outside Blacksburg about five years ago. Before the pandemic, the couple was involved in numerous classes and groups, attended events at the Village Center and hosted friends in their home. But soon after the virus emerged, they isolated themselves.
The couple uses FaceTime to communicate with their four adult children, who are spread across the country, Shepherd said. They have a son working as an emergency room nurse in New Mexico and a daughter living in New Jersey.
With time zones and work schedules, it can be a challenge to connect.
"You worry about them more than you can communicate with them," Shepherd said. "You're just hoping they’re OK."
Staff members at Warm Hearth, a 600-resident nonprofit community in the New River Valley, have been working hard to keep the virus out and so far have had no confirmed cases, spokeswoman Tambra Dixon said.
Warm Hearth closed to visitors its Showalter Center assisted living facility and the Kroontje Center, a skilled nursing facility, and instituted social distancing measures in those buildings.
“It’s tough on our facilities where we’re not allowing visitors in,” Dixon said. “People can drop things off for them, but they are pretty much staying in their apartments or their areas just to try to prevent any sharing of anything.”
Unlike those living in Showalter and Kroontje, the Shepherds can choose to have visitors and can go on and off the campus. More than 400 Warm Hearth residents live independently in town houses, single family homes and apartments spread across the 200-acre community. While they are encouraged to isolate themselves, so far it's voluntary.
Should a COVID-19 case be confirmed on campus, however, visitors will be barred across the commnity and a checkpoint will be set up to enforce it, according to a draft plan.
But some independent living residents are already abiding by the advice to shelter in place.
Shepherd said he shops for groceries, but otherwise, he and his wife stay home. They do walk the community's trail system for exercise and have joined in a new tradition.
"One of the neighbors came up with the idea that at 4 p.m. we'll all come out, weather permitting, and walk 10 feet apart from each other," Shepherd said. "Other neighbors who maybe aren’t as mobile will come out and sit on their porches, and we’ll stop and chat a little bit.
"We are very careful about staying apart," Shepherd emphasized. "But it’s amazing. At 3:59, people start coming out of their houses. That’s really been something people look forward to."
Missing lunch with dad
Easley Smith, who has lived alone at Showalter since his wife died in 2006, said he can’t remember anything in his nearly 96 years that compares to COVID-19.
Smith, a World War II Army Air Corps bomber pilot and retired Virginia Cooperative Extension worker, said he doesn't mind some solitude, but he enjoyed being with his neighbors and friends and misses going to church.
“We’re not supposed to have people from outside to come in. Neither are we to go out with them unless we’re going to be quarantined for two weeks afterwards,” Smith said.
Despite the limitations, he approves of the measures.
“They’re doing a pretty good job, I think, in trying to keep [the novel coronavirus] out, and so far nobody’s been bothered with it,” Smith said. “If it ever got started in a place like this, it would be hard to control, and I’m glad they are trying to be real careful and not let it get started. I know I sure don’t want it.”
While residents can visit with their neighbors in the building, they are asked to keep at least 6 feet apart, Smith said. For example, only two people at a time are allowed to ride in the building’s elevator.
Warm Hearth has upped sanitation requirements, canceled activities and shut down the Village Center facility that normally hosts a range of classes and events for residents, Dixon said. Staff and residents are regularly screened for symptoms.
“We’re also sharing the things that we’re reading and the advice that we’re getting from industry colleagues who have not fared as well as we have,” Dixon said. “We’re just trying to pass all those cautions and precautions along to our residents.”
But some of those measures can take an emotional toll on families.
Harmon Hall, 27, used to have lunch every Friday with her dad at Richfield Living in Roanoke County. The retirement community closed to visitors in mid-March, which brought an end to their visits.
“We’re feeling optimistic about it, but there’s always that chance something could happen and it’s always in the back of our minds,” Hall said. “He thinks it’s going to pass and he’ll be able to see us again. He’s reassuring us more than we’re reassuring him.”
The Virginia Department of Health notified Richfield Living on April 21 that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The senior center has quarantined 12 residents and asked four employees to self-quarantine, according to a letter on the center’s website.
Two residents who were admitted to the hospital for non-COVID conditions a few weeks ago contracted the virus during their hospitalization and have remained in the hospital since, according to the letter.
On Saturday, Richfield Living announced that it had been notified Friday by the health department that a resident in its recovery and care center had tested positive for COVID-19 and was transferred to a hospital. Richfield said that it is following protocols to quarantine residents and is testing the unit's residents and employees. A residents of Richfield's Knollwood buiding is in quarantine, too, after testing positive.
Hall said her father, Charles, is doing well and staying safe. She said he eats his meals in his room and the different floors in his building are isolated from one another. She said they were able to video chat last week for the first time after a nurse lent Charles her phone.
“Nursing homes are the last places that need to open up,” Hall said. “We need to do what’s best for them and suck it up in the meantime because it’s not worth risking their lives.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.