The U.S. Senate passed landmark conservation legislation Wednesday that would provide $9.5 billion to repair national parks and permanently direct $900 million a year for outdoor recreation on public lands.
The Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act 73-25, and House members have said they will support similar legislation. President Donald Trump has signaled support for the legislation.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., has been leading the effort for years to provide financial relief to national parks. He first introduced legislation three years ago to deal with the backlog of maintenance projects in national parks. His original bill to fix crumbling recreational infrastructure is incorporated into the Great American Outdoors Act.
“Over the past few years, I’ve been sounding the alarm on the mounting costs associated with repairing and maintaining our national park sites across the commonwealth,” Warner said. “Frankly, the National Park Service hasn’t had the federal resources it needs to preserve our natural treasures in Virginia and across the country. Failing to act now would have put these historical treasures at risk, and would have taken a devastating toll on small towns and communities whose economies depend on Virginia’s outdoor tourism industry.”
Senators hailed the Great American Outdoors Act as the most significant conservation legislation in five decades.
“The beauty of our great outdoors truly brings people together,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia.
The Great American Outdoors Act would provide $9.5 billion over five years to the National Park Service, Forest Service, Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Bureau of Indian Education to address the deferred maintenance backlog at these agencies.
The National Park Service estimates a $12 billion maintenance backlog at National Park Service sites across the country. That includes $213 million for the Blue Ridge Parkway, $89 million for Shenandoah National Park and $1.4 million at the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Franklin County.
“Virginia is home to national icons including Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway, and offers some of the most beautiful places in the world for travelers to get outside, slow down, and connect with nature and each other,” Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corp., said in a statement. “The funding from the Great American Outdoors Act will greatly benefit our natural wonders, from the shores of Coastal Virginia to the mountainous cliffs of Southwest Virginia.”
The push to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund marked a major breakthrough after years of quarreling in Congress to prioritize outdoor recreation on public land.
Congress created the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1964 to safeguard the country’s national resources and provide recreational opportunities. However, lawmakers haven’t provided the full required $900 million a year for land acquisition and other spending. In the past decade, Congress has approved less than half of the amount. The fund is supposed to receive the full amount from offshore oil and gas revenues.
The proposal broke through the logjam as the coronavirus pandemic spread through the country, damaging the tourism industry and eliminating jobs.
The Great American Outdoors Act emulates an idea from nearly 90 years ago during the depths of the Great Depression. President Franklin Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1933, which employed 3.4 million young men to plant trees and build parks and trails.
The conservation corps worked on Skyline Drive in Shenandoah National Park and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Members of Congress see how some of those opportunities can be used today to help people get back to work who have lost their jobs during the pandemic while also making investments in recreation.
“In addition to preserving our national treasures for future generations to enjoy, this legislation will also create tens of thousands of jobs across the country and provide a positive economic impact for gateway communities that depend on our national parks,” Warner said.
National Park Service estimates that 40,300 direct jobs and 100,100 direct and indirect jobs would be created across the country by the Great American Outdoors Act. The maintenance work in Virginia’s parks would create more than 10,000 in Virginia, Warner estimates.
At a time when tourism is taking a hit but people are also yearning to go outdoors, conservationists said this investment couldn’t come at a better time.
“The Blue Ridge Parkway is more than just a scenic road and a connector to the region’s landscape. It is an economic driver for adjacent communities creating a $1.4 billion impact in economic benefits,” said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Thanks to Sen. Warner’s leadership to restore our national parks, Roanoke, one of the largest communities along the Blue Ridge Parkway, will benefit greatly from the restoration contributing to jobs and the economy in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”
