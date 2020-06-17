Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT WEDNESDAY FOR ROANOKE...SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHEASTERN FLOYD...WEST CENTRAL BEDFORD...SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT...CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES...THE CITY OF SALEM AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE... AT 614 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED SCATTERED SHOWERS PRODUCING RAINFALL RATES OF ONE INCH PER HOUR ACROSS ROANOKE AND SALEM AS WELL AS EASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY AND NORTHERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES. THE STREAM GAUGE AT SHAWSVILLE ALONG THE SOUTH FORK OF THE ROANOKE RIVER IS IN FLOOD. OVER THE PAST TWO DAYS 2 TO 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN IN THIS REGION. AN ADDITIONAL INCH OF RAIN IS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... VINTON... ROCKY MOUNT... AND TROUTVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VIRGINIA TECH, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&