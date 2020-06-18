Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA... ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE AFFECTING CITY OF ROANOKE...CITY OF SALEM AND ROANOKE COUNTIES ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT RANDOLPH AFFECTING CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. ROANOKE (STAUNTON) RIVER AT BROOKNEAL AFFECTING CAMPBELL... CHARLOTTE AND HALIFAX COUNTIES THREE TO AS MUCH AS 8 INCHES OF RAIN FELL ALONG THE ROANOKE RIVER BASIN SINCE MONDAY. THIS HAS CAUSED FLOODING IN THE CITY OF ROANOKE, AS WELL AS FROM BROOKNEAL TO RANDOLPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED AREAS...THE WATER MAY BE MUCH DEEPER THAN YOU THINK. GRAPHICAL FORECAST INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET AT HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/RNK (LOWER CASE). CLICK ON 'RIVERS & LAKES'. THE NEXT SCHEDULED STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY LATE THIS MORNING. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ROANOKE RIVER AT ROANOKE. * UNTIL THIS EVENING. * AT 03AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 11.8 FEET AND CRESTING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.0 FEET. * THE RIVER WILL CREST JUST BELOW 12 FEET, THEN FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THIS MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET...FLOODING OCCURS IN PORTIONS OF WASENA PARK. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 11.7 FEET ON APR 13 2020. &&