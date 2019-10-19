Seeing the mountains in the morning makes Nepali immigrant feel at home

Prakash Malakar sought adventures when he was young because he wanted to see the world. He traveled all around Asia but he wanted to live in America.
“I want to live in a land where I can find my own freedom, too, and live that life,” he said. Malakar, now 43, is an ethnic Newar from the Kathmandu Valley of Nepal. He moved to the United States more than 20 years ago.
Newars are a minority group in Nepal. They have been invaded and oppressed, Malakar said. “We believe in peace love and harmony,” he said. He wanted to live where he could practice his own beliefs.
“So this is it. This is the land,” he said.
At first Malakar was granted a six-month business travel visa. “I went for interview, which was a little tough at that time. But the ambassador was very friendly and understood for young people this would be giving a chance to see the world, too. So I was given a chance,” Malakar said. The interview was done at the U.S. Embassy in Nepal.
His family was in the food business in Nepal and he wanted to continue that tradition here. He had plans to attend a culinary school in Kansas but when he arrived he could not connect with his contact who was supposed to pick him up at the airport. So Malakar went to Rockville, Maryland, where he had an uncle.
It wasn’t easy.
“When I first came to this country, not all the resources was available for me. In those days I went through some bad times, to tell you the truth. I didn’t even have a floor to sleep the night," he said. “I was kind of homeless at that time to tell you the truth.”
Malakar's native language is a mixture of Hindi and Chinese.
For the love of food
He persisted in looking for a job in a restaurant serving American food as he wanted to learn about American cooking.
He found a job at Ledo Pizza in Kent Island, Maryland, working morning until night, learning all that he could. Within a year he was promoted to manager. He went on to manage high-end restaurants including MGM Roast Beef in Washington, D.C.
In 1998, Malakar met his wife, Sarojani, at a Hindu festival in Maryland. They were married in 2004. When she became pregnant with their daughter, Shangrila, they moved to Roanoke in December 2011 to be near Sarojani’s family.
“It’s not only that, but I like the valley. Because we are from Kathmandu Valley, we love mountains; we are mountain people. So when I saw the beautiful scenery in places around this valley it made me think that I am lucky to be living around the valley,” he said.
He brought with him his experience in food service. The couple opened Cafe X-press in Salem.
“I had that in mind, and it really was just like a dream. I did not know if it would happen or not,” he said.
Over the past eight years Cafe X-press has earned recognition and loyal customers. The couple work long hours.
“We have a good clientele. You know customers who are like family,” he said.
Diners such as Tom Gardiner and Prasad Ramakrishna eat at Cafe X-press three days a week during their lunch break from work.
“The food is different,” Gardiner said. The Indian flavors attracted him initially but then he said the fresh vegetables and fresh meat, the variety, and the prices kept him coming. He recommends the Mung Bean soup and the Tandoori chicken wrap.
Prakash and Sarojani both became citizens in 2015. They say they felt welcomed when they moved to the Roanoke Valley. People have been interested in learning about their culture and traditions just as the Malakars have been interested in learning about the American culture and traditions.
Immigrants make up 7.3% of the business owners and 5.5% of the population in Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem in 2017, according to the "New Americans in Roanoke Study" using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey. From 2012 to 2017 slightly more than one-third of the population growth in the region was from immigrants, according to the survey.
“When I was a child, we grew up in the farm, growing whatever we could. We were self-sustained,” he said.
He said he comes from a well-regarded family that by the caste system would be a Mali or gardener, members of his family were also in the restaurant business.
“We believe food should be eaten for our health, so the food we serve, we make sure it is healthy,” he said. He serves whole foods without preserves and his restaurant has fresh roasted meats and vegetables every day.
“It makes me proud,” he says.
The Malakars’ daughter, Shangrila, is now 13. The couple also has a 5-year-old son, Pranav. Though Shangrila shies away from speaking her parents’ native language, and Pranav speaks only English, the family still practices their Hindu beliefs.
Family Ritual
They have a statue of Gautama Buddha in their front-yard garden.
“I wake up in the morning and I can look out, and the first thing I see is peace,” Malakar said. “We believe people should live in according to harmony, I mean with nature and surrounding.” Often, early in the morning, the family gives thanks through rituals, and becomes connected with the elements. They bring a bowl of water and pour it on the ground or a flower. They light a candle and breathe deeply to fill their lungs with air.
“It is one of the things of feeling alive,” Malakar said. “Rituals turn out to be religion, you know. People practice all the time. There are so many other things involved in Hinduism. It’s a good one.”
