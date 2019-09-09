The National Park Service has reopened a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke that was closed to traffic after a fatal wreck last week.
The Sept. 2 crash at mile marker 132.5 in Bent Mountain killed one person and sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The closure, which spanned from mile marker 121 near U.S. 220 to mile marker 136 at Adney Gap, ended Friday afternoon, officials said.
Ian Mills, 44, of Roanoke died in what authorities described as a head-on collision. The vehicle in which Mills was riding went over an embankment, while the other caught fire, authorities said. Authorities have not released other details.
Eight people died in traffic wrecks on the parkway in 2018, said park service spokeswoman Leesa Brandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.