The National Park Service has reopened a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke that was closed to traffic after a fatal wreck last week.

The Sept. 2 crash at mile marker 132.5 in Bent Mountain killed one person and sent several people to the hospital, authorities said. The closure, which spanned from mile marker 121 near U.S. 220 to mile marker 136 at Adney Gap, ended Friday afternoon, officials said. 

Ian Mills, 44, of Roanoke died in what authorities described as a head-on collision. The vehicle in which Mills was riding went over an embankment, while the other caught fire, authorities said. Authorities have not released other details.

Eight people died in traffic wrecks on the parkway in 2018, said park service spokeswoman Leesa Brandon.

