A second presumed case of novel coronavirus has been identified in Virginia and state health officials are holding a news conference later today to discuss it.
The second patient lives in Fairfax City and recently traveled on a Nile River cruise. The patient developed a respiratory illness Feb. 28, was hospitalized Thursday and is in stable condition. Health officials will discuss more details in a 1 p.m. news conference that will be live streamed at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/cableconsumer/channel-16/live-video-stream and on the Fairfax County Health Department Facebook page - facebook.com/fairfaxcountyhealth.
The news comes a day after the state announced the first positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Virginia, of a Marine at Fort Belvoir also in Northern Virginia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.