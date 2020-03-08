A second presumed case of novel coronavirus has been identified in Virginia and state health officials are holding a news conference later today to discuss it.

The second patient lives in Fairfax City and recently traveled on a Nile River cruise. The patient developed a respiratory illness Feb. 28, was hospitalized Thursday and is in stable condition. Health officials will discuss more details in a 1 p.m. news conference that will be live streamed at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/cableconsumer/channel-16/live-video-stream and on the Fairfax County Health Department Facebook page - facebook.com/fairfaxcountyhealth.

The news comes a day after the state announced the first positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus in Virginia, of a Marine at Fort Belvoir also in Northern Virginia.

