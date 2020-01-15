Roanoke’s search for its next police chief has attracted 31 candidates, according to an update posted by the city.
That tally reflects the number of applications received as of Dec. 20, when preliminary screening of the candidate pool was begun by an outside firm aiding in the search.
Contenders can continue to apply until a final hire is announced.
The search firm is slated to present the applications, with recommendations for interview prospects, to City Manager Bob Cowell by Jan. 27.
Semifinalists will be invited to visit Roanoke and interview with panels of both city officials and community members. The community panel includes representatives of victim advocate groups, the gun violence task force, city schools, the business community and organizations such as the NAACP and Local Colors.
Cowell aims to narrow the field to a top finalist by March, according to the latest timeline, and will organize a community open house around that person.
The city hopes to get its new chief in place by the spring. An interim appointee will serve in the intervening months as the retirement of incumbent Chief Tim Jones takes effect Feb. 1.
Cowell said early on in the process that the interim would likely be one of the department’s deputy chiefs but noted he’d prefer to avoid appointing anyone who was also seeking the permanent job.
Of the 31 applicants amassed so far, 10 were from Virginia, according to a brief overview posted by the city.
The others hailed from 15 states and the District of Columbia. Seventeen had experience serving as a chief or deputy chief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.