No public schools in the Roanoke and New River valleys have announced closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, but districts have continued to hone contingency plans in case distance learning must be implemented.
While a COVID-19 case had not been confirmed in Southwest Virginia as of Thursday afternoon, one Roanoke College student was awaiting test results, according to the college. Above all, school leaders in the region have stressed the importance in obtaining accurate information about the ongoing pandemic.
Elsewhere in Virginia, public schools in Richmond and neighboring Henrico County will be closed for two weeks, officials there announced Thursday.
Roanoke City Public Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said the district has been preparing for several weeks.
"We're not in a scrambling mode," he said. The city and neighboring Roanoke County each had approximately 14,000 students. They are the largest school divisions in Southwest Virginia.
Superintendent Rita Bishop sent a recorded phone message to parents on Thursday stressing that she and leaders in Roanoke County and Salem schools have talked to "make certain we close only when we are advised by the health department." But she also urged parents and guardians to prepare in the event schools do have to close. She also said almost all school-related travel outside the Roanoke Valley will be restricted for students and staff.
Roanoke has a planned professional development day on Friday, which McLeod said may include tutorials for teachers about how to use certain equipment and software.
He added that school leaders were "closely monitoring" the situation. McLeod said the district was creating contingency plans for internet access and meals.
Parents would be able to pick up meals each day at their child's designated bus stop. The meals would include lunch and the following day's breakfast.
There are enough devices to provide middle and high school students with a laptop, but elementary students would use paper packets, McLeod said.
Roanoke was also working with its technology department to ensure students could obtain access to the internet, McLeod said. The division had conversations with the Roanoke Valley Broadband Authority and was also considering purchasing some mobile hot spots to send home with students who need them, McLeod said.
Should Salem City Schools close, leaders have pledged to maintain a continuity of learning, according to an update presented during Tuesday's school board meeting. Salem schools also are closed Friday for a planned professional development day for teachers. The division has approximately 3,900 students.
Superintendent Alan Seibert said Thursday that the actions a school division takes when it comes to health-related matters are largely driven by the Virginia Department of Health. He added that it's important to understand why schools close.
"It's to slow down the spread," he said. "It's not because schools are unhealthy places."
Salem's youngest students — kindergarten through second grade — would be provided instructional packets, while older students would use their Chromebooks, Seibert said.
Seibert said the division also would ensure equity in learning for students without internet access. In addition to paper packets and phone calls, he pointed out that Salem has free Wi-Fi throughout the city. He also said the division could use its bus drivers to deliver meals and paper instructional packets.
Franklin County, meanwhile, announced a teacher work day for March 20 "to prepare for instruction outside of the typical school environment," Superintendent Mark Church wrote in an email on Thursday to faculty and staff of the 6,900-student division.
In a letter to parents, Church also announced additional preventative measures: All field trips canceled to areas outside of the immediate region or to areas where cases have been confirmed; athletics and extracurricular activities would be assessed on a case-by-case basis; and meetings with large groups were canceled unless "absolutely necessary."
"We are essentially preparing for an uncharted journey," Church wrote. "Hopefully, like other preparedness plans, we are thoughtfully considering contingencies that will not be necessary."
In Roanoke County, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said Roanoke County has a teacher work day on Friday, part of which would include continued preparations.
Middle and high school students would use the existing Blackboard system; staff was developing online options for elementary students.
The Roanoke County School Board met Thursday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting, and a coronavirus discussion included news that all field trips outside the region are canceled, and students with laptops are taking them home every day just in case.
Montgomery County Public Schools, with 10,100 students, also instituted some changes this week, according to a letter on Wednesday posted to the school system's website. College volunteers were no longer allowed in buildings for two weeks, which could affect unspecified volunteer after-school programs.
Students were scheduled to fill out an internet availability survey on Thursday, according to the letter.
"These answers will help us determine how we might be able to move forward with an online learning system," the letter stated.
The letter also asked parents to inform their child's school if they travel to an area with a known outbreak over spring break.
Earlier in the week, Boutetourt County Public Schools also sent a letter home to parents. Superintendent Lisa Chen wrote that custodial staffs clean schools thoroughly and bus drivers wiped down buses every day.
Also earlier this week, Pulaski County became the first public school division in the region to cancel a day of school so teachers could have a day to prepare. That work day is Friday.
