As local school districts wrap up the first week of meal deliveries during a two-week statewide school shutdown, Roanoke City Public Schools has acknowledged concerns and confusion from some employees regarding work expectations.
The district provided clarification in the middle of the week after some employees expressed confusion regarding pay and the number of people in a confined space during meal distribution.
The school board sent an updated email on Wednesday afternoon to employees apologizing for confusion and informing them that everyone will continue to be paid.
“Our expectation is that everyone who is able will continue to work, remotely or in another capacity, for our schools throughout this crisis. Everyone will be paid,” the email stated. “Supervisors will work with employees regarding work that is available to do from home.”
The first email was sent Tuesday on behalf of Superintendent Rita Bishop.
The email stated the school board’s next workshop at 5:30 p.m. March 24 would include a decision “regarding employee leave and pay for employees who do not work during the school closure period.”
The email encouraged staff to work from home. While it was up to employees whether to report in-person, the email said they needed a small group at each school to help field phone calls and hand out instructional packets, and they needed volunteers at the district’s four meal distribution sites.
On Friday, school board Chairman Mark Cathey said the email was redrafted to provide reassurance to employees.
“We're going to work with HR and with the superintendent to figure out what's the best way to keep as many people working; and those who shouldn't work, shouldn't work,” he said.
Next week’s workshop will likely involve discussion about a policy to address questions surrounding pay and leave, Cathey said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a statewide school shutdown of two weeks, with the possibility for an extended closure.
Several employees contacted The Roanoke Times to report large gatherings earlier in the week at meal distribution sites, which ran contrary to health officials’ recommendations to avoid large groups of people.
They were heartened by the district providing meals to their students but concerned they were putting their own health at risk. They wondered whether there was a safer way to go about the process.
Cathey said the school board received their concerns.
“We've got to figure out a way to make it better and to comport with all the best health recommendations,” Cathey said. “We obviously don't want anybody coming in who's compromised or whose family members are compromised.”
Schools spokesman Justin McLeod said that most employees who volunteered at meal distribution sites were asked to remain outside.
“On the first day, people were rolling with the punches, and yes, there may have been a large gathering in a cafeteria … but we addressed that,” he said. “Anytime we get concerns from our employees, we are addressing it.”
He said it was important to keep in mind the unprecedented circumstances.
The district also was limiting the number of people who rode on buses for meal deliveries, McLeod said. The district has been providing gloves and hand sanitizer.
The school system was “extremely grateful” for the many employees who volunteered this week with meal distribution, McLeod said.
“I'd be hard pressed to find many people who haven't rolled up their sleeves to help children this week,” he said. “It's been truly inspirational to watch.”
Acknowledging that “it may get worse before it gets better,” the district was also exploring alternative ways to keep up with delivery long term in case schools remain closed, McLeod said.
This week, Roanoke schools served 49,912 meals since Tuesday to 24,956 people, he said.
Roanoke County schools served approximately 13,000 meals since Monday, spokesman Chuck Lionberger said.
The district is complying with the mandate to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, he said. Meal pickups occurred via drive-throughs at most schools, limiting the number of people who congregate together. Only a few employees ride on the buses for delivery.
School officials have a better idea what to anticipate now, so the district may tighten up the delivery routes next week, Lionberger said.
Salem City Schools served 12,430 meals since Tuesday, according to spokesman Mike Stevens.
Superintendent Alan Seibert said an overwhelming number of employees volunteered to help with meals.
“Too many teachers voluntarily and, wholly on their own accord, showed up to ride buses and deliver food to their kids,” Seibert said in a statement. “Their great love for our students and their desire to offer smiles and encouragement at each delivery stop strained our social distancing efforts.”
