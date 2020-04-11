A Saturday morning house fire has displaced two family members in Roanoke County, but no injuries were reported.
Crews responded about 11:15 a.m. to a residential blaze in the 6600 block of Sugar Ridge Drive, in the Cave Spring area, according to a news release.
Firefighters at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the roof and attic of a two-story wood frame structure, the release said, but the fire was under control within about 30 minutes. No one was home at the time.
According to officials, the fire started as a result of combustible material left too close to a heat source, and it caused approximately $40,000 in damage.
The two adults who live at the house are now staying with neighbors, officials said.
