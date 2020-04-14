Salem residents behind on utility payments will not see services cut off and will not accrue any penalties for late payments until June 30.
The Salem City Council unanimously approved an ordinance including those measures Monday after discussing how best to help residents during the coronavirus pandemic. Virginia has seen a surge in unemployment claims as businesses have closed or laid off workers to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Residents will still be obligated to pay the balance due on water, sewer and electric bills, but late payments will not be charged a penalty, City Manager Jay Taliaferro said.
“This is unlike anything we’ve ever dealt with in the past,” he said. “We’ve talked about various ways to help people out.”
The council also voted to delay the deadline for all residents to pay real estate and property taxes. Previously, property taxes were due May 31 and real estate taxes were due June 5. The new deadline for both payments will be June 30.
“I think it makes a lot of sense to try to do this,” Councilman Bill Jones said. “Let’s hope this is the only time we have to do this.”
Taliaferro also submitted a preliminary budget, but said it would only serve as a placeholder. City staff members are required by city code to present a budget 30 days before the second city council meeting in May. But Taliaferro said the projected revenues in the current budget were no longer realistic with the expected loss of revenue caused by social distancing measures.
The placeholder budget shows a spending increase of $3 million, but that is mainly attributed to debt service on loans. April will be the first full month of social distancing, which could provide a more accurate estimate of projected revenues, Taliaferro said.
Those numbers will be available in mid-May, so city staff could bring forward a more realistic budget by the city council’s first June meeting.
“We’d really like to have better data and get an idea of what revenues may be next year,” Taliaferro said. “We still don’t know how much we’ve got to cut.”
Monday’s meeting was among the first to be held remotely for some members of the city council. Two councilmembers — Jones and John Saunders — participated remotely to promote social distancing. Taliaferro also participated remotely.
Mayor Randy Foley, Vice Mayor Jane Johnson and Councilman James Martin attended the meeting in person, sitting 6 feet apart and wearing face masks.
