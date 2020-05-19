Salem City Council will have two new faces following Tuesday’s election.

Newcomers Renée Turk and Jim Wallace were the top vote-getters in a five-person field for three seats. Incumbent councilman Bill Jones will serve a fourth term after winning the third spot.

In a campaign upended by the coronavirus pandemic, Turk received nearly a quarter of the overall votes, as 1,278 of her 1,877 total votes came from absentee ballots. Wallace received 1,546 votes, with his 1,035 absentee votes providing the edge over Jones, who received 1,512 total votes, with 946 coming from absentee ballots.

Republican candidate Hunter Holliday finished 80 votes behind Jones. Incumbent councilman James Martin, who served one term, came in fifth. Vice Mayor Jane Johnson did not seek reelection.

All in-person voting was moved to the Salem Civic Center due to the pandemic, as rain fell all day and no more than 10 voters at a time were allowed inside.

Turk, who fell just 79 votes short of a council seat two years ago, said that Salem voters sent a message by electing two newcomers on Tuesday.

“A lot of people had different opinions about decisions that have been made the last couple of years,” Turk said Tuesday night after the results were announced. “They were very determined to come out in force and vote in a different direction.”

Turk and Wallace, who could not be immediately reached Tuesday night, had called for more transparency from city council. Both wanted council to establish time for citizens’ comments during meetings, a change that the current council agreed to make at its meeting last week.

Turk and Jones both said that the biggest issue facing Salem now is the response to the coronavirus and how the city’s economy recovers.

“There tough decisions to be made next year or even two years,” Turk said. “We’re going to need fresh ideas.”

Jones, who said that this will be his last term on the council, agreed that members will have to work together as it deals with economic impacts of the pandemic.

“With this virus, we’ve got to help everybody get through to make it work,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a difficult time. Hard decisions are going to have to be made.”

Jones doesn’t expect to have any problems working with two new additions to council.

“I can work with anybody,” Jones said. “My background is in human resources. We can all work together.”

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Recommended for you

Load comments