Salem Vice Mayor Jane Johnson said she will not seek reelection after serving four terms.
Johnson is currently the longest-serving member of the city council and was first elected in 2004 after serving two years on the planning commission. In 2018, she was elected the city’s first female vice-mayor.
Johnson said she has decided to step back to spend more time working with her two sons in the family business, R.M. Johnson & Sons Jewelers. Johnson is from Huntington, New York, but settled in Salem after she graduated from Virginia Tech. She and her husband Robert M. “Bob” Johnson opened their store in 1992.
Johnson took over as president of the company when her husband died in 2005, around the time she was getting started in her first year as a council member.
“It helped me heal to be involved in something so much bigger than myself,” she said. “I’m really grateful to have had the experience.”
Johnson said she is most proud of her work in growing downtown businesses and creating the facade program to encourage downtown’s revitalization. She said she’s proud of the council for taking part in the Community College Access Program where eligible Salem students can take tuition-free classes at Virginia Western Community College.
“It’s not about us on council so much as the employees of the city,” she said. “That’s what I’ll miss the most, working with all of them. They truly make Salem a great place to work, to live, and have a business.”
Johnson said it’s difficult to step away from city council when she is the only female member, but said it’s time to put her full energy into her business.
“I hope I’ve been able to inspire some other women to realize their potential to serve and to step forward,” she said. “I think it’s important for us to have a voice, too.”
Three city council seats will be up for election May 5. They are currently held by Johnson and councilmembers Bill Jones and James Martin.
Jones said he plans to run for reelection one more time. He is currently in his third term. He said the city council is working on major improvements to the city that he wants to see finished, including school renovations and downtown revitalization.
“I’ve been lucky to live here all my life,” he said. “We’re going in the right direction and I’d like to keep going in that direction.”
Martin said he will also run for reelection. Martin was first elected to city council in 2016 and is completing his first term. If reelected, Martin said he would focus on encouraging existing businesses to reinvest in Salem with economic development incentives. He also wants to improve maintenance and the reliability of city infrastructure and facilities.
“I’m now a tested, tough-decision maker and public servant focused on Salem’s future,” Martin said. “I believe we have some of the right players in the right positions now to continue rebuilding our shining city on the hill and I’d like to continue to be a part of shaping our future.”
A new candidate, Roland Braelith, announced Saturday he will run for a council seat.
Braelith, 33, grew up all over the country, but most recently lived in Kansas City before moving to Salem four years ago to be near his wife’s family. He works as an independent software developer and has a degree in public safety and emergency management from Grand Canyon University.
He and his wife have three daughters aged 10, 7 and 3, who attend Salem City Schools. He said the city’s school system was a major part of why he decided to move to Salem.
Braelith said as a city councilman, he wants to maintain the high-quality of the schools and target funding to the classrooms, not unnecessary administrative costs.
He said he was pushed to run for city council after the Dec. 9 city council meeting when more than 30 people came to speak in support of Salem becoming a second amendment sanctuary city. Once the meeting started, Mayor Randy Foley said the city council did not have a regular public comment section at their meetings and would not hear from citizens that night.
“These people had to sit there and be told they had no say at all,” Braelith said. “A city council should hear your concerns. That was very troubling to me.”
Braelith said he would support seeing that tradition change so the council can hear directly from its citizens at regular meetings. His campaign slogan is “Your city, your voice” in an effort to make open communication a part of the culture in Salem. He said citizens should be able to bring their concerns before council and have them recognized by the people who were elected to represent them.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, proposed Senate Bill 977 that would require local governing bodies to provide the public with the opportunity for comment during at least half of the regular meetings held each fiscal year. Salem is the only locality in Suetterlein’s district that does not have a regular public comment period during its meetings.
The Senate Local Government Committee sent the bill to the Senate floor for a vote and it passed 40-0 on Thursday.
Braelith also wants to address Salem’s local taxes, which he said have been raised too frequently. He said high taxes become a problem when the city is trying to attract businesses and middle class families to the area. He said he would like to see the city provide tax incentives to small businesses.
“I would love to have businesses and professional jobs comes to Salem,” he said. “Our biggest export shouldn’t be our kids as they leave the area to find better jobs.”
