It’s not unusual for twins to get mistaken for each other, share interests or even wear matching outfits.
It’s also not unlikely that brothers rise through the ranks to earn the Boy Scout Eagle Award, the highest Scouting achievement. In some cases, they have followed in their fathers’ footsteps.
Soon, it also won’t be odd for a girl to earn the Eagle Award since the once all-male Scout organization opened all of its iconic programs to girls in 2018.
The changes in Scouting were evident during a Nov. 4 Court of Honor conducted by a Salem Boy Scout troop. At the formal ceremony, 17-year-old twin brothers received their Eagle medals the same time their father received a major adult volunteer award.
Also, more than a dozen current and former Eagle Scouts — ranging in ages from 16 to older than 90 — attended with family, friends and other Scouts, making the ceremony more like a reunion.
Samson and Crockett Hill, 17 , are the sons of Stewart and Mary Crockett Hill and are the most recent Eagle Award honorees of Troop 51 at First Methodist Church in Salem.
Being a Scout and earning the distinguished Eagle Scout medal is not a rarity in their family or troop.
“It is worth noting that in the past year or so, an extraordinary number of Scouts have completed their Eagle awards with Troop 51 — at least 13. This is truly remarkable for one troop,” Stewart Hill said in an email.
As assistant leader for his sons’ troop, Stewart Hill predicts that within a couple of years, the troop will note another highlight: Some of the girls who have joined Troop 51 since February 2019 “will almost certainly become some of the very first female Eagle Scouts in the history of Scouting in the USA.”
He says this is possible because “they are working at an accelerated pace to reach their Eagle before they age out of Scouts BSA (typically age 18).”
The Hill twins began their journey toward achieving Scouting’s highest award in 2010 when they became Cub Scouts, then Boy Scouts four years later. Their father, himself an Eagle recipient, assisted with their troops. Their younger brother, Gabriel, is now a Cub Scout.
Nationally only about 4% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. The Blue Ridge Mountains Council’s newest Eagle Class totaled 179 Scouts — including the Hill twins — who contributed more than 30,000 hours of service to their communities.
Eagle candidates must complete at least 21 merit badges, including 11 required badges such as camping, cooking, environmental science and emergency preparedness. They also must serve as leaders and plan and supervise a leadership project.
Samson and Crockett completed their Eagle Award requirements in August 2018 as 15-year-olds, but they delayed the formal ceremony so their uncle, Bill Hill, who lives in Seattle, could attend.
Bill Hill earned his Eagle award in 1979 with Troop 55, a year before his brother, Stewart.
Samson and Crockett earned 47 required Scouting and related merit badges.
During their intergenerational celebration, Stewart Hill received the Wood Badge bead distinction. That’s the highest training course offered by Scouts internationally.
Jim Robertson, who was scoutmaster to both Stewart and his brother, presided and passed the beads he earned more than 40 years ago to his protege. In addition to Scouting, Samson and Crockett, 11th graders at Salem High School, serve as leaders and trombone players in the Pride of Salem marching band.
For his Eagle project, Samson created a visual record, or sort of a “time capsule,” of the streets and major districts of Salem.
He organized and led photographic teams of classmates and Scouts to walk along planned routes and digitally record the homes, businesses, landmarks and daily life of the city over the course of a year. The teams contributed more than 250 hours of community service to Salem.
Samson’s work led to the printing and geographic organizing of 1,500 photos that are now stored in an archive-quality case as part of the collection of the Salem Museum and Historical Society. It expands a 2002 project undertaken by Eagle Scout Aaron Cook that now allows a visual comparison over the last 17 years.
The project also includes a Salem Museum poster exhibit using the old and new photos to show key changes in the city, and a public digital archive at www.tiny.cc/SalemEagle.
Crockett’s project also included preservation activities. He worked to clear and beautify the grounds of Preston Place, a historic home built in 1821 that was given to the Salem Historical Society to preserve. The society renovated the house to create a new home for the White Oak Tea Tavern.
Leading a team of Scouts, youths and adult volunteers, Crockett designed a project to clear the grounds of hundreds of pounds of debris and trash and to create a garden area with benches and plantings.
The project included a “Guide to the Grounds” brochure to enable visitors to identify plant life and to explore the history of Salem’s oldest standing home. Crockett’s project team contributed more than 250 hours of service to the community of Salem.
