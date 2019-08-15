A new service is making plans to compete for internet and cable customers in Salem.
Shentel, a Virginia-based telecom firm, is gearing up to launch a new high-speed fiber optic network targeted at residential customers.
The service, dubbed Glo Fiber, will offer broadband internet, cable television streaming and phone connections.
The company is targeting a handful of Virginia cities, including Salem, for the program’s rollout.
The city council is in the process of awarding Shentel a franchise agreement allowing it to use the local rights of way to install its fiber network.
Shentel, which is based in Shenandoah County and operates in six states, plans to build a new gigabit fiber optic system within the city.
The network will be built in phases with at least the first three targeted neighborhoods expected to be wired by the end of 2021.
More parts of the network could be built by then but officials noted detailed engineering work hasn’t started for the plans yet and a full timeline is still being formed.
An initial round of customers could start signing up for service by mid-2020 if all goes smoothly.
Glo Fiber, which is on track to make its first commercial launch in Harrisonburg later this year, is part of a push by Shentel to expand its internet service footprint.
The company already offers a wide cellphone service network across the region as the Sprint affiliate for the area.
It also offers broadband and cable television service to parts of the state. But this will mark its first major expansion into Salem for those services.
City leaders welcomed the prospect of local consumers getting more choice. Limited options for service providers has been a point of frustration in the past.
“I think we’re finally going to have something we’ve been searching for a long time,” said Mayor Randy Foley.
“To boil it down,” he said, “there is going to be competition now in parts of the city.”
The Glo Fiber network will be able to deliver internet speeds of up to 2 gigabits per second, Shentel said. Subscribers could choose one or all three of the services offered.
The network’s cable television service will be provided via streaming rather than a traditional analog setup.
The service will be compatible with Android TV, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick.
The franchise agreement now pending before the city council would allow Shentel to use local streets, utility poles and other rights of way to run its fiber network for the next 10 years.
Salem wouldn’t levy a specific franchise fee but would see a bump in communications taxes as a result of the deal. Should the state-created tax ever end, a local franchise fee would apply.
This would be only the second franchise agreement sought in Salem by a cable provider. The other is held by cable giant Comcast.
The agreements are nonexclusive, and officials said the terms of the two deals are similar.
A public hearing on the proposed agreement with Shentel attracted no speakers earlier this week.
The city council cast an initial, unanimous vote to approve the deal and set it for a second and final vote on Aug. 26.
Shentel’s initial buildout is slated to focus on three parts of the city generally encompassing neighborhoods around downtown, Eddy Avenue and the western end of Main Street.
Over time, the company plans to offer service to most residential parts of Salem.
“The goal is to provide comprehensive services to the vast majority of the residences in the city,” said Tom Whitaker, a senior vice president with Glo Fiber.
Shentel anticipates it could start building in Salem as soon as the fourth quarter of this year. It would run a pilot phase, gathering feedback from an initial cohort of customers, before advancing to full-scale installation.
Network installation in at least the three initial targeted neighborhoods is scheduled to be complete by Dec. 31, 2021.
Shentel would expect to spend around $10 million on its buildout in Salem. Other cities lined up for Glo Fiber service include Harrisonburg, Staunton, Winchester and Lynchburg.
The pilot phase is underway in Harrisonburg now, and a soft commercial launch is expected later this year. Staunton and Winchester are in the engineering phase. Lynchburg just approved a franchise agreement for the project in June.
Pricing for Glo Fiber services will be released as the network is rolled out.
Shentel is a publicly traded company with operations in parts of Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and Kentucky.